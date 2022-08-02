Read on www.sheltonherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry Lease
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
sheltonherald.com
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
2022-08-04@8;52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a reddish sedan that pulled over at Park Avenue and John Street. According to radio reports to area towns, 6 males got out of the car, assaulted a woman, and threw her into the car, possibly headed north on I-95. See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, and search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 People Stabbed
2022-08-03@2:29am–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a man and a woman assaulted with a knife in the 200 block of Oak Street. ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 203-576-TIPS. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Bridgeport Police Dept. to get 10 additional officers after graduation; chief says it’s not enough
The officers will be heading to different departments in the state, but several of them will be joining Bridgeport Police Department, which has battled high vacancies in the department.
RELATED PEOPLE
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
sheltonherald.com
In the Suburbs: August signals the end of summer
This past Monday, I turned the calendar page to August, wrapped up my six-week Upward Bound high-school teaching program at Sacred Heart and suddenly realized this summer is nearly over. In less than a month, I return to my regular teaching of reading at our Bridgeport charter school on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
Bridgeport Tax Return Preparer Sentenced For Filing Fraudulent Returns For Her Clients
A tax return preparer from Fairfield County was sentenced for filing fraudulent tax returns for many of her clients. Torise Baker, age 39, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to three months in prison followed by a year of supervised release, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management. The man and woman were stabbed...
Comments / 0