Arthur Wyma
Arthur Wyma age 94, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Art was born in Grand Rapids on June 13, 1928, and graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1946 and Calvin College in 1950. He was a charter member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and an active and faithful member there for over 50 years. He taught in Christian schools for 40 years, beginning in a two-room school in San Diego and ending with 36 years at Holland Christian High School in Holland, where he is remembered for directing the student’s magazine sales campaign which kept Holland Christian equipped with all the latest educational equipment. He also did the early development of the De Graaf Nature Center.
Robert “Bob” DeYoung
Robert “Bob” DeYoung of Holland passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, three months shy of his 90th birthday. The son of Henry and Nell (DeBruyn) DeYoung and younger brother to Doretta (Zandstra), Milt, and Vern all of who preceded him in death. Bob met the love of his...
Edwin Yonker
Edwin “Ed” L. Yonker, age 79, of Holland, MI passed away July 30, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Ed was a devoted and loving family man with a funny sense of humor who enjoyed an easy conversation, always had a story to share, and did imitations of past comedians.
Zeeland Police Incident Log July 28-August 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Severe thunderstorms make their mark after extreme heat and humidity
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripped through Southwest Michigan on Wednesday, August 3, causing widespread damage across multiple counties, knocking down trees, knocking out power, and just plain making it hazardous to be outside. Wednesday’s weather event prompted severe thunderstorm warnings as weather forecasters kept an eye...
Arson suspect arrested and charged for fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Thursday, August 4, that the man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged. Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Brereton breached the fence surrounding Planned Parenthood and...
Two people killed in plane crash in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday morning, August 2. The South Haven Police Department says the plane, an Aerospace 600, crashed just minutes after takeoff from South Haven Regional Airport for a training flight. According to investigators,...
