Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire

Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Fire hits home on 2400 block of Colorado Trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail Aug. 3. Crews from Truck 31 and Engine 05 rescued two people from the fire. Both individuals, one male and one female, were brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after first aid treatment at the scene.
CBS 46
Toddler reportedly shot in southwest Atlanta
Wake Up Atlanta 5:30 a.m. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 14...
CBS 46
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
CBS 46
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
Gwinnett townhome severely damaged after water heater catches fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is without a home after their townhome caught fire on Tuesday. Firefighters say they were called to Baywood Tree Lane in Snellville just before 7 p.m. when one of the residents called 911 and said their smoke alarm had gone off and they were working to warn others about the fire.
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
CBS 46
Bus driver dead, 2 students injured in crash in Upson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 69-year-old bus driver is dead and two elementary school students are injured after a crash involving a school bus this morning. According to a Facebook post, a Thomaston-Upson County school bus was involved in a crash with a utility truck on Logtown Road. Three students...
CBS 46
Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back...
CBS 46
DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house
LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home. The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired. “It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
CBS 46
3 accused in Wendy’s arson following death of Rayshard Brooks expected in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 3 people accused of torching an Atlanta area Wendy’s restaurant back in 2020 following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will face a judge Friday. John Wade, Chisom Kingston and Natalie White are expected in court for a motion hearing at 9:30 a.m....
CBS 46
Atlanta officials want to mandate cameras at all gas stations to fight crime
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High prices at the pump are one concern, the other is becoming a growing trend here in metro Atlanta. “I see it everywhere I go,” Atlanta resident Art Skrine said. Crime scenes have become all too familiar at local gas stations. It’s one reason Atlanta...
CBS 46
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
