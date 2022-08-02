Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Raising China Tensions

Read on www.huffpost.com
Bryan Payton
3d ago
So much for China and their threats. They did NOTHING, again. It's time to stop paying attention to anything they say, their track record speaks for themselves, all the lots and lots of nothing they go through with.
Reply(2)
10
EverywhereUGoThereUR
2d ago
Sad to say the threats I believe No Proof, . That all their thearts are to glorify Biden in some way. Her going there makes no sense . It's the kind of devider head games they love to play on us .
Reply
6
FJB!FJB⁷!
2d ago
"American get out" Really going to say that? Maybe we should say that to all the Chinese coming to living in America.
Reply(1)
5
