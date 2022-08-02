ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Raising China Tensions

By Huizhong Wu, Eileen Ng
HuffPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.huffpost.com

Comments / 17

Bryan Payton
3d ago

So much for China and their threats. They did NOTHING, again. It's time to stop paying attention to anything they say, their track record speaks for themselves, all the lots and lots of nothing they go through with.

Reply(2)
10
EverywhereUGoThereUR
2d ago

Sad to say the threats I believe No Proof, . That all their thearts are to glorify Biden in some way. Her going there makes no sense . It's the kind of devider head games they love to play on us .

Reply
6
FJB!FJB⁷!
2d ago

"American get out" Really going to say that? Maybe we should say that to all the Chinese coming to living in America.

Reply(1)
5
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Hu Jintao
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Newt Gingrich
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Raising China Tensions#House#American#Taiwanese#U S Air Force#Chinese
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down

A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy