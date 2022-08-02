ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge Lopez

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iZac_0h1q6mSF00

The Twins have made their first trade deadline move of the 2022 season.

The Twins have acquired All-Star closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles. Lopez has been a solid back-end reliever for Baltimore this season with a 1.68 ERA, 19 saves in 48.1 innings. Lopez will be under team control through 2024.

The Twins are sending reliever Yennier Cano, LHP Cade Povich ( #22 on mlb.com top Twins prospects )and pitchers Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore to complete the deal.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline ends at 5pm today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy