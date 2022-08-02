Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge Lopez

The Twins have made their first trade deadline move of the 2022 season.

The Twins have acquired All-Star closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles. Lopez has been a solid back-end reliever for Baltimore this season with a 1.68 ERA, 19 saves in 48.1 innings. Lopez will be under team control through 2024.

The Twins are sending reliever Yennier Cano, LHP Cade Povich ( #22 on mlb.com top Twins prospects )and pitchers Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore to complete the deal.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline ends at 5pm today.