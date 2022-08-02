Rosario’s hit in 11th give Guardians 6-5 win over Arizona
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario homered early and hit an RBI single in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound. Rosario and Owen Miller each hit a two-run homer for Cleveland. Walker hit a three-run shot for Arizona.
Rosario's hit came off Mark Melancon, the Diamondbacks' ninth pitcher. Arizona advanced a runner to third with one out in the 11th, but Sam Hentges retired Jake McCarthy on a line drive to second baseman Andrés Giménez, and pinch-hitter Buddy Kennedy struck out.
