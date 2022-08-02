ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

ecbpublishing.com

Shrimp company continues plans to locate here

If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

County health insurance costs questioned

Sheriff Mac McNeill spearheaded recent legislation that resulted in higher salaries for deputies and correctional officers (Cos) in Florida’s 29 fiscally constrained counties, including Jefferson. Now he’s involved in an effort with Property Appraiser Angela Gray to even the playing field even more for his deputies and Cos, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Meet-and-greet for new ag agent includes free BBQ

The community is invited to meet Jefferson County's new Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, De'Anthony Price, at a Meet & Greet Dinner on Monday, Aug. 15. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office, located at 2729 W. Washington St. Dinner will be provided by Johnston's BBQ Catering, and the cost is free.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

4-H Wildlife Day Camp engages 60 kids in environmental education

Sixty campers between the ages of 10 and 15 from Jefferson and Leon counties attended the 4-H Wildlife and Recreation Day Camp on June 28-July 1, hosted by the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Service. Twenty-four presenters, volunteers and staff were instrumental in organizing the camp. The assembly commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge, led by teen volunteers, followed by the thought for the day.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

12 children a day

In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Women’s group endorses slate of Tallahassee candidates

The candidates said they are focused on LGBTQ issues and abortion rights. Several Tallahassee candidates are among dozens of Democrats the Florida National Organization for Women political committee is endorsing. The group is backing Marie Rattigan for House District 8, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier for Mayor, Adner Marcelin for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

