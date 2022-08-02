Read on ecbpublishing.com
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
Gadsden County commissioner NeSmith receives award
A commissioner who is a member of the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners was recognized with an award.
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
ecbpublishing.com
County health insurance costs questioned
Sheriff Mac McNeill spearheaded recent legislation that resulted in higher salaries for deputies and correctional officers (Cos) in Florida’s 29 fiscally constrained counties, including Jefferson. Now he’s involved in an effort with Property Appraiser Angela Gray to even the playing field even more for his deputies and Cos, and...
ecbpublishing.com
Meet-and-greet for new ag agent includes free BBQ
The community is invited to meet Jefferson County's new Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, De'Anthony Price, at a Meet & Greet Dinner on Monday, Aug. 15. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office, located at 2729 W. Washington St. Dinner will be provided by Johnston's BBQ Catering, and the cost is free.
ecbpublishing.com
4-H Wildlife Day Camp engages 60 kids in environmental education
Sixty campers between the ages of 10 and 15 from Jefferson and Leon counties attended the 4-H Wildlife and Recreation Day Camp on June 28-July 1, hosted by the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Service. Twenty-four presenters, volunteers and staff were instrumental in organizing the camp. The assembly commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge, led by teen volunteers, followed by the thought for the day.
WCTV
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
WCTV
TLH mayor files complaint against opponent for engaging with ‘dark money’ political groups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Tallahassee filed a formal election complaint against his opponent on the Leon County Commission. Mayor John Dailey said County Commissioner used “shady and improper” tactics in coordination with “dark money” political groups. At a press conference in front of...
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
WCTV
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
floridapolitics.com
Women’s group endorses slate of Tallahassee candidates
The candidates said they are focused on LGBTQ issues and abortion rights. Several Tallahassee candidates are among dozens of Democrats the Florida National Organization for Women political committee is endorsing. The group is backing Marie Rattigan for House District 8, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier for Mayor, Adner Marcelin for...
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
TPD secures 50 guns in July
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday the number of firearms it obtained during the month of July.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
WCTV
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
