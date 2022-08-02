ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix

When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Mr. Pickles on verge of major Arizona foray

Growing up in Downey, California – the birthplace of the Apollo space program – Michael Nelson learned to shoot for the stars. He’s sticking with that mantra in August when he introduces Northern California’s Mr. Pickles sandwich shops to the Valley at two Scottsdale locations – Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
CHANDLER, AZ
multihousingnews.com

HSL Properties Sells Arizona’s Tallest Residential High-Rise for $94M

The luxury property in downtown Phoenix last traded for $50.7 million seven years ago. HSL Properties, through its asset management company, has sold 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury community in downtown Phoenix for $93.5 million. Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Grand Peaks Properties purchased the asset using a $61.4 million loan originated by U.S. Bank, according to Yardi Matrix data.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Phoenix Art Museum#Phoenix Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Az#The European Renaissance#Billie Tsien Associates#Jw
iheart.com

Speakeasies In The Valley

When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
12news.com

Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
keyzradio.com

Coming Fall 2023 . . . Nonstop Flights from Williston Airport to Phoenix!

Williston, ND (KEYZ) Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) has officially added another getaway destination. Through a news release Monday, City of Williston officials announced they have received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to add new low-cost flights to Phoenix, Arizona in the Fall of 2023.¹. “We...
WILLISTON, ND
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy