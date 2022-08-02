Read on nomadlawyer.org
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix
When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
scottsdale.org
Mr. Pickles on verge of major Arizona foray
Growing up in Downey, California – the birthplace of the Apollo space program – Michael Nelson learned to shoot for the stars. He’s sticking with that mantra in August when he introduces Northern California’s Mr. Pickles sandwich shops to the Valley at two Scottsdale locations – Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Defunct Phoenix retail center getting second life with new retail, housing
Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp. is planning to turn part of an old Phoenix retail center into a mixed-use project with new restaurants, stores and apartments.
multihousingnews.com
HSL Properties Sells Arizona’s Tallest Residential High-Rise for $94M
The luxury property in downtown Phoenix last traded for $50.7 million seven years ago. HSL Properties, through its asset management company, has sold 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury community in downtown Phoenix for $93.5 million. Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Grand Peaks Properties purchased the asset using a $61.4 million loan originated by U.S. Bank, according to Yardi Matrix data.
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
kjzz.org
Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements
As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
12news.com
Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
AZFamily
Arizona Grand Resort to host World Hip Hop Dance Championship all next week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition is coming to the Arizona Grand Resort for the weekend!. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by to scope out the competition and get down with the big guns. To buy tickets and learn more about the event, click here!
santansun.com
3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
keyzradio.com
Coming Fall 2023 . . . Nonstop Flights from Williston Airport to Phoenix!
Williston, ND (KEYZ) Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) has officially added another getaway destination. Through a news release Monday, City of Williston officials announced they have received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to add new low-cost flights to Phoenix, Arizona in the Fall of 2023.¹. “We...
East Valley Tribune
Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill
A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
AZFamily
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Operations are beginning to resume for Southwest Airlines following weather-related problems Thursday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor, but there are still dozens of flights delayed from a few minutes to even longer. Some have even been canceled. A CNN correspondent who happened to be at...
