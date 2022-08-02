Read on ecbpublishing.com
Gadsden County commissioner NeSmith receives award
A commissioner who is a member of the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners was recognized with an award.
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Public Works asks for yard debris assistance
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is asking the community for assistance with yard debris removal. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, The Public Works Department is needing debris removal assistance from the community. A list of guidelines has been provided to help with efficiency and to prevent equipment damage.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
ecbpublishing.com
Meet-and-greet for new ag agent includes free BBQ
The community is invited to meet Jefferson County's new Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, De'Anthony Price, at a Meet & Greet Dinner on Monday, Aug. 15. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office, located at 2729 W. Washington St. Dinner will be provided by Johnston's BBQ Catering, and the cost is free.
ecbpublishing.com
4-H Wildlife Day Camp engages 60 kids in environmental education
Sixty campers between the ages of 10 and 15 from Jefferson and Leon counties attended the 4-H Wildlife and Recreation Day Camp on June 28-July 1, hosted by the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Service. Twenty-four presenters, volunteers and staff were instrumental in organizing the camp. The assembly commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge, led by teen volunteers, followed by the thought for the day.
floridapolitics.com
Women’s group endorses slate of Tallahassee candidates
The candidates said they are focused on LGBTQ issues and abortion rights. Several Tallahassee candidates are among dozens of Democrats the Florida National Organization for Women political committee is endorsing. The group is backing Marie Rattigan for House District 8, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier for Mayor, Adner Marcelin for...
Mayor John Dailey files complaint against political opponent Kristin Dozier
Dailey filed a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission claiming Dozier’s campaign is dark money driven.
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
WCTV
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
Southwood hosts National Night Out
Promoting positive relationships with communities and first responders. That's the goal of Monday night's National Night Out event in Southwood.
floridapolitics.com
Top candidates in HD 8 each top $70K in money added this cycle
The HD 8 seat was left vacant when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. With just three weeks to go before the Primary Election, the race to replace outgoing Rep. Ramon Alexander in House District 8 is heating up, with two of the top Democratic candidates surpassing the $70,000 mark since entering the race.
WCTV
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
WCTV
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Tallahassee that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WCTV
Decatur Co. Fire and Rescue respond to a structure fire in Climax
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in Climax on Tuesday. Upon arrival of the first fire units, heavy fire was found coming from the structure. Decatur County Fire and Rescue had personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, and Fowlstown respond to the...
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
