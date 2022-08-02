Read on www.hardknoxwire.com
fox17.com
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
Tennessee Governor urges parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As students head back to school in Tennessee, state education officials want to make sure parents know about a tool that could help keep your child safe. It's the SafeTN app, which parents are being urged to download before. Here are examples of some of the...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
Tenn. sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill'
The lawsuit is against a Tenn. law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
WYSH AM 1380
Sec’y of State: Business owners warned of a resurfaced scam
(TN SoS press release) Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennessee business owners to be aware of a scam that has resurfaced and is once again targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. “Our Division of Business and...
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
WDEF
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
localmemphis.com
Here's how eligible Tennessee families can get free childcare for the rest of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering parents child care relief for the rest of the year. Beginning Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, TDHS is waiving co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. This means childcare providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Department of Education launches new TCAP portal for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the 2022-23 school year beginning across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has launched the “Know More, Learn More TN” campaign to encourage all Tennessee parents and families to log in to the redesigned TCAP Family Portal for on-demand access to their student’s TCAP assessment results.
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
wkms.org
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery.
