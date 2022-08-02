ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WJHL

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#School Lunch#Tennessee Lookout
WYSH AM 1380

Sec’y of State: Business owners warned of a resurfaced scam

(TN SoS press release) Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennessee business owners to be aware of a scam that has resurfaced and is once again targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. “Our Division of Business and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Politics
localmemphis.com

Here's how eligible Tennessee families can get free childcare for the rest of 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering parents child care relief for the rest of the year. Beginning Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, TDHS is waiving co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. This means childcare providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Department of Education launches new TCAP portal for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the 2022-23 school year beginning across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has launched the “Know More, Learn More TN” campaign to encourage all Tennessee parents and families to log in to the redesigned TCAP Family Portal for on-demand access to their student’s TCAP assessment results.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN

