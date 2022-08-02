ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.

Ramona Cruz-Peters, author and blogger with FabEveryday.com , joined Inside DFW with some tips for how to make your food last longer.

Here are some of the tips she showed us.

Celery

Want to keep your celery lasting longer? Remove the celery from any plastic it came in and keep the celery head whole. Wrap securely in aluminum foil and store in the fridge.

Mushrooms

Remove mushrooms from their store package. Store them unwashed in a tall paper bag with the bag open. The bag will absorb the excess moisture while still allowing them to breathe.

Onions

Cut the legs off of a pair of clean pantyhose. Drop the onion in the foot and tie the leg just above the onion. Repeat the process with more onions all the way up the leg. Hang the pantyhose in a cool, dry place.

Lemons

Place your lemons in a plastic zipper bag. Seal the bag, zip it, and then place the bag in your fridge.

Tomatoes

Remove the top stems from your tomatoes and store them on your counter upside down.

Nuts

Put your nuts in a plastic zipper bag and store in the freezer.

Ginger root

Wrap the root in foil and store in the freezer in a plastic freezer bag. If you need to use the ginger again, grate or slice off the amount of ginger you need and place it back in the foil and freezer bag.

