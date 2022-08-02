ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKD1t_0h1q3ioi00

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.

But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches. If you need pictures for convincing give a peep at their Instagram page , it’s filled with sweet, creamy, cookie, and ice cream goodness.

August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth

What makes them so special? This ice cream sandwich shop gives you the power to create your perfect dessert option, and here’s how:

  1. Choose your top and bottom cookie/brownie from over 10 options
  2. Take your pick of ice cream in the middle from 12 different flavors
  3. Want toppings?
  4. Last but not least you can get your sandwich hot pressed to enhance the dessert experience to a new level

The shop says, “OUR MISSION IS TO SPREAD JOY AND CREATE MEMORIES, BRINGING A SMILE TO EVERY CUSTOMER’S FACE ONE ICE CREAM SANDWICH AT A TIME.”

You can find your next favorite dessert around Texas in Austin, The Colony, El Paso, Georgetown, San Antonio and soon in Webster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#The Baked Bear#National Sandwich Month#Nexstar Media Inc
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Put it away: New restaurant in Fort Worth bans cellphones

FORT WORTH, Texas — Customers at a new restaurant in Texas will be treated to good food and an old-time atmosphere. That includes no cellphones. Located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Caterina’s is an Italian restaurant that will require its patrons to lock their cellphones in a bag, KXAS-TV reported. The electronic devices will remain locked until customers leave the restaurant, according to the television station.
FORT WORTH, TX
4K+
