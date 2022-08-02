This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.

But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches. If you need pictures for convincing give a peep at their Instagram page , it’s filled with sweet, creamy, cookie, and ice cream goodness.

What makes them so special? This ice cream sandwich shop gives you the power to create your perfect dessert option, and here’s how:

Choose your top and bottom cookie/brownie from over 10 options Take your pick of ice cream in the middle from 12 different flavors Want toppings? Last but not least you can get your sandwich hot pressed to enhance the dessert experience to a new level

The shop says, “OUR MISSION IS TO SPREAD JOY AND CREATE MEMORIES, BRINGING A SMILE TO EVERY CUSTOMER’S FACE ONE ICE CREAM SANDWICH AT A TIME.”

You can find your next favorite dessert around Texas in Austin, The Colony, El Paso, Georgetown, San Antonio and soon in Webster.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.