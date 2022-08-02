High school alumni group moves $175K endowment to YSU Foundation

Read on www.wytv.com
Local mall holds teacher appreciation event
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — In Trumbull County, 200 teachers were treated Thursday evening at Eastwood Mall’s first-of-its-kind event called Totes for Appreciation. The teachers were treated to something to eat and then listened to the keynote speaker Dr. Charisse Nixon, Professor of Psychology at Penn State Erie. On...
MYCAP hosting community health day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can get health information and services on Friday in Youngstown. The Mahoning Youngstown Community Partnership is hosting a community health day. It goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MYCAP on Fifth Avenue. You’ll be able to get things like vision and dental screenings.
School supply drive at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until...
Backpack giveaway prepares kids for back-to-school in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — People were lined up since early Thursday afternoon for the back-to-school giveaway in Salem. Thursday was the first of two giveaways at the Brightside Project. Kids were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and pick out non-perishable food items. The Brightside Project was...
Niles teachers issue strike notice
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations. On Thursday, the teachers’ union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1. Niles’ first day of school is August 29. The...
Penn State Shenango seeks to build athletic facility
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – At the Sharon City Council meeting Wednesday night, a representative from Penn State’s Shenango campus asked council for $500,000. Campus leaders want to build an athletic facility for the new baseball team. The complex could be shared with the city and Sharon City Schools...
Austintown Fire receives $10k donation from local racino
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fire Department got a big donation. Thanks to Hollywood Gaming and Racino they can buy some much-needed equipment. Hollywood gave the department a $10,000 check Wednesday. They’re going to use it to purchase face masks and breathing equipment. This was part of...
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Those interested in working in the schools can go to a job fair Wednesday. The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event. The Educational Service Center is looking for substitute teachers, classroom assistants and home visitors for schools across the region. The...
Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday. The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday. Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools. Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the...
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP). Getting fresh produce in the store on N. State Street is part of an effort to bring healthy food access to areas that don’t readily have those options close by.
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations. All events will feature free health screenings, back-to-school giveaways, free food, games and prizes. Events will be held at the following locations, on the following dates and...
Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for community garden
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to East Liverpool where a woman puts in extra time and effort to help spruce up her city. Every day, Dawson Way Alley is shaded with East Liverpool Garden Club President Mary Beth Gill’s umbrellas. “We...
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city’s oldest houses and it’s now up for sale. The former Mill Creek Park Superintendent’s house got a renovation of over $100,000. The original house on Old Furnace Road was built between...
Mahoning County Democrats gather for long-awaited public meeting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Not even Bob Hagan, one of the area’s oldest and most passionate Democrats, could remember the last time the Mahoning County Democratic Party held a public rally. It was why Wednesday evening’s town hall meeting was so significant. Mahoning Democrats have a new chairman and this was his first chance to rally his base.
No decision yet on Park Vista garage repairs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The garage under Youngstown’s Park Vista Independent Living Apartments has been closed for over a year after it was determined to be structurally unsound. The people living there were hoping a magistrate Thursday would order the garage be repaired and reopened. But the order never came – though it could still come and the next hearing next month.
Local library to celebrate reopening with activities
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After nearly a year and a half of renovations, the main branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is celebrating its reopening with a free event open to the public. The community is invited to tour the newly remodeled and expanded library on Mahoning Avenue...
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!. It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration. It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.
Local dress donation nonprofit still looking for new home
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit organization that gives youth dresses for dances and special occasions is getting a new space. In May, Diva Donations lots its space in North Lima due to the rising cost of rent. At first, the organization had nowhere to call home. Then, a church stepped up to host them.
Date set for “Nutcracker” performance in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dates have been set for the popular ballet Nutcracker at the Deyor Performing Arts Center. Ballet Western Reserve is presenting the ballet Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. inside Edward W. Powers Auditorium. The timeless holiday classic is a yearly tradition of Ballet...
