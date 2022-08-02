ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?

“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
You might be surprised by how many Incubus songs you know (St. Joe’s Amp review, photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — You might find yourself surprised at an Incubus concert by just how many of their songs you still know. The band found major commercial and critical success in the late 1990s / early aughts with the hit single “Drive,” a mellow acoustic track buried on the 1999 album “Make Yourself.” But even the casual fan mind find him or herself singing along with more numbers from their catalog of pop-rock hits than they’d expect.
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?

Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'

MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why

English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13

Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
Your brown lawn in Upstate NY could get a lot drier this month

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A hot and dry August is likely for Upstate New York, leading to drier, browner lawns and worsening drought conditions. The Climate Prediction Center, the long-range forecasting arm of the National Weather Service, said all of the continental U.S., except for the Southwest, is expected to see above-average temperatures this month. The Midwest and Northeast are also expected to be drier than normal.
