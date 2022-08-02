Florida's average gas prices drop below $4 for the first time since March

Read on www.cltampa.com
Electricity bill prices are expected to go up for Mount Dora residents, officials say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora residents will see higher prices reflected on their next electricity bill. The city said skyrocketing natural gas prices are responsible for a $38 jump, as natural gas is used to produce electricity. People who live in Mount Dora said this price increase makes...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
mycbs4.com
Despite a quiet Atlantic, hurricane season likely to remain above average
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The peak of hurricane season has arrived and over the course of the next three months, the Atlantic basin is likely to produce several named storms. And with the latest batch of seasonal predictions out, an above average hurricane season is still likely.
How Much Money Do You Need to be a Top Earner in Florida? Which City has the Lowest Threshold to be a Top 20% Earner?
Wealth is arguably a relative term. Some people need a modest income to feel as if they are living well, while others may want as many modern comforts and as much security as money can provide them.
villages-news.com
Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash
Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
NOAA updates 2022 Atlantic hurricane outlook, still above-average heading into peak season
There’s a storm set to brew soon. Or, more likely, several. But in its mid-season update, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration slightly adjusted its prediction for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. Thursday’s update: 14 to 20 named storms (down one from the 21 predicted in May), six to 10 hurricanes (the same as May), and three to five of those hurricanes as a category ...
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this month
A major discount grocery store chain will open another new location in Florida this month. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and this latest venture is expected to bring jobs and additional competition to the state's supermarket industry.
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Florida’s new ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate stirs controversy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter last week to promote the state's new license plate design. Since then, the responses have ranged from support to criticism.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Henderson: Andrew Warren learns the cost of defying Ron DeSantis
The Governor suspended the Hillsborough State Attorney for saying he wouldn't prosecute abortion cases. Andrew Warren has routinely displayed an independent streak since becoming Tampa’s 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney in 2016. While many might consider that refreshing, it’s a liability when Ron DeSantis is (sort of) your boss.
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
Fort Pierce utility company waiving fees, suspending disconnections
Fort Pierce Utility Authority customers may start seeing some relief soon. The company is waiving any late fees assessed after Aug. 1.
