Joliet, IL

thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
BATAVIA, IL
qrockonline.com

CONGRATULATIONS TO LOCAL TORI “DANGEROUS” DANIELS!!!!

Congratulations to Tori “Dangerous” Daniels on her very first win at Concept Haulers Motor Speedway Saturday night, July 30th 2022. Tori is a local from Channahon! She LOVES her Veterans and races the #22 to raise awareness of the 22 suicides a day from Veterans with PTSD. At just 9 years old, Tori has proven to be an amazing young lady! We need more kids like her! There’s hope for our future yet! Congrats again Tori! And THANK YOU! 🙂
CHANNAHON, IL
959theriver.com

U.S. Route 52 Road Closure – Shorewood

Weather permitting, Route 52 at the railroad tracks, between County Line Road and Wynstone Drive, Shorewood, will be closed to through traffic from August 8 – August 14, 2022. IDOT in conjunction with the Wisconsin Central Limited will be working to repair the deteriorated railroad crossing. While work is...
SHOREWOOD, IL
valpo.life

Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI

The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
VALPARAISO, IN
#Nhra Drag Racing#Route 66 Raceway
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Route 71 construction to start Monday in Yorkville

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says that construction on Route 71 from Route 47 in Yorkville to the Kendall-LaSalle County line will start Monday. The road will be milled and resurfaced. Other work includes ADA improvements, shoulder work guardrail replacement, pavement marking, and raised reflectors. Drivers should be ready...
YORKVILLE, IL
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made  derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

