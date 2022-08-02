Read on www.959theriver.com
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian Holman
thechicagogenius.com
Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck
WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
959theriver.com
Turkey vulture picks apart the competition to win July Forest Preserve photo contest
Turkey vultures aren’t known for their beauty. But that didn’t stop a photo of a vulture at Rock Run Rookery from winning July’s portion of the Forest Preserve District’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The photo was taken by Joe Viola of Shorewood. His photo won...
959theriver.com
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
qrockonline.com
CONGRATULATIONS TO LOCAL TORI “DANGEROUS” DANIELS!!!!
Congratulations to Tori “Dangerous” Daniels on her very first win at Concept Haulers Motor Speedway Saturday night, July 30th 2022. Tori is a local from Channahon! She LOVES her Veterans and races the #22 to raise awareness of the 22 suicides a day from Veterans with PTSD. At just 9 years old, Tori has proven to be an amazing young lady! We need more kids like her! There’s hope for our future yet! Congrats again Tori! And THANK YOU! 🙂
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
959theriver.com
U.S. Route 52 Road Closure – Shorewood
Weather permitting, Route 52 at the railroad tracks, between County Line Road and Wynstone Drive, Shorewood, will be closed to through traffic from August 8 – August 14, 2022. IDOT in conjunction with the Wisconsin Central Limited will be working to repair the deteriorated railroad crossing. While work is...
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
959theriver.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI Driver in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 14th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Cumberland Avenue. On the above...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
WSPY NEWS
Route 71 construction to start Monday in Yorkville
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says that construction on Route 71 from Route 47 in Yorkville to the Kendall-LaSalle County line will start Monday. The road will be milled and resurfaced. Other work includes ADA improvements, shoulder work guardrail replacement, pavement marking, and raised reflectors. Drivers should be ready...
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Chicago rapper hit in the face by pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza set
The 29-year-old rapper announced the hiatus on Instagram.
Naperville’s The Matrix Club Opening in Phases Next Month
The venue will feature a restaurant with Michelin star-winning chef
