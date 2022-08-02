Congratulations to Tori “Dangerous” Daniels on her very first win at Concept Haulers Motor Speedway Saturday night, July 30th 2022. Tori is a local from Channahon! She LOVES her Veterans and races the #22 to raise awareness of the 22 suicides a day from Veterans with PTSD. At just 9 years old, Tori has proven to be an amazing young lady! We need more kids like her! There’s hope for our future yet! Congrats again Tori! And THANK YOU! 🙂

CHANNAHON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO