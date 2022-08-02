Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams

Read on wupe.com
The school year is coming up quickly and with that in mind, today is the final day to register to get free school supplies for your kids in north county. Any help getting the kids ready is a big plus in my book. Any child going to school kindergaten through twelth grade is eligiblefor this program.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Bennington Police Are Searching For Armed And Dangerous Raul Cardona
Keep Your doors locked. The Bennington Police Department are continuing their investigation and seeking an arrest warrant, in the death of Patrick Mullinnex that happened on August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am. The incident took place at 324 Pleasant Street, apartment #1. In Bennington. The next of kin has...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Local Walgreens pharmacies dealing with staffing issues
Several local Walgreens locations have closed their pharmacies or reduced pharmacy hours. Locations in Chicopee, Holyoke, Easthampton and Westfield have all been affected.
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
WCAX
Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'. It's a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to "Defeat the Peak." Updated: 8 hours ago. The future of Vermont organic dairy farming now that Horizon Organic has ended its contracts with...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
Berkshire County Are You Getting Stuff For Free Online?
I have noticed for a while now that people online say they are getting everything from mixers to phones and TVs, supposedly for free. You may be looking for a certain item online, you know doing your homework, where you can buy and get the best deal on the item you are looking for.
wamc.org
Springfield's top health official 'very concerned' about latest heat wave
Another heat wave is about to engulf the region, and officials in Springfield, Massachusetts have announced steps to keep people safe. Hot and humid air will flow in to the Northeast the next several days with weather forecasters saying it will, at times, feel like it is well over 100 degrees when you factor in the actual temperature and the humidity.
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
WNYT
Boil water order in effect for Columbia County community
A boil water order is in effect for the town of Stockport in Columbia County. This comes after repairs were made to a water main break. Water testing needs to be done before the order can be lifted. NewsChannel 13 will let you know when that happens.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
iBerkshires.com
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
WUPE
