Louisiana man behind bars after allegedly trying to set house on fire with people inside

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a house full of people on fire Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the smell of natural gas.

According to the victim, they observed Charles J. Boles, 44, allegedly pouring lighter fluid on the floor inside of the residence. The victim also advised officers that they observed Boles leaving the residence and returning with a lighter.

Boles then attempted to ignite the lighter fluid but the victim confronted him and prevented Boles from starting a fire. Officers were then advised that Boles fled the scene.

Once authorities made contact with Boles, they placed him under arrest. He was charged with Aggravated Arson Occupied.

IN THIS ARTICLE
