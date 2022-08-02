ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Isn't Planning to Bench Max Muncy

By Adam Salcido
 3 days ago

Despite Max Muncy's struggles this season, Doc is sticking with the Dodgers lefty slugger.

Since rising from the unknown with the Oakland A's, Max Muncy has turned into a slugger to be feared during his time with Los Angeles. Well, that was until this season. This year seems more like the Muncy of old, before putting on Dodger Blue.

While he did homer last night during the team's 8-2 win over the Giants, Muncy has been somewhat of a weak point in the lineup this year. On the season, Max is slashing a pedestrian .161/.310/.303 in 84 games this year.

While such production would usually lead to a loss in playing time, Dave Roberts mentioned he would not bench Muncy (quotes via Manny Randhawa at MLB.com ).

“The results haven’t been there consistently, I’m aware of that, but I do think that stuff under the hood has shown better for me. … I’m going to continue to give him runway. I certainly still expect quality at-bats, but right now, I’m gonna ride with Max. … It’s gonna be that way until it’s not.”

To be fair, Muncy's injury to his elbow last year may very well still be affecting him in some way. Having an injury heal-up doesn't always guarantee someone will return to peak form, and that's been the case this year.

While he hasn't been the same slugger he was before the injury, he's still managed to keep his plate discipline as he is second in the league, behind Juan Soto , in walks with 60 .

Muncy acknowledged the struggle he's having and how it's impacting him.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t [get harder as the season goes on without significant improvement] but [Roberts sticking with me] is a result of the player that I am — not necessarily what I’ve done in the past, but just that I show up every day with a clear head and try to help this team win. And I show up every day willing to work, willing to listen. If I was stubborn about that stuff, I don’t think I would have that support.”

Thankfully, the Dodgers don't necessarily need him to be the dominant force he was from 2019-2021. They have plenty of stars who are capable of picking up the slack, but there's no doubt getting him going would make this team even more dangerous come October.

