Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
wchstv.com
Recipient of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship announced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A young woman who graduated from Capital High School this year with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average has been awarded a scholarship named in honor of a fallen Charleston police officer. Kaitlyn Mullins is the recipient of the Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship,...
wchstv.com
New program designed to offer secondary trauma support for CPS workers in W.Va.
HUNTINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With a 31% vacancy rate among Child Protective Services staff in West Virginia, state DHHR Commissioner Jeffrey Pack said aside from low pay, secondary trauma is a key factor. “In our exit surveys of folks who are leaving the department one of things that they...
WDTV
West Virginia Academy kicks off schoolyear as one of the first charter schools in the state
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School is now in session for one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. 5′s John Blashke has the story. For the first time, students are in the classroom of one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown began its...
wchsnetwork.com
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards over $19,000 to 21 fire departments across the state
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients. The company will award $19,788 in assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management services within the company’s service area. The program covers many fire department expenses, including personal protective gear and communications equipment.
wchstv.com
Putnam sheriff calls on Gov. Justice to help tackle abandoned and junk car issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County's sheriff is calling on Gov. Jim Justice to step in and help tackle an issue the sheriff has said he is cracking down on. In a recent Facebook post, Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he was going to enforce state law and crack down on junk cars littering the county’s roads and yards.
wchstv.com
Active shooter training planned at Kanawha Judicial Annex, Sissonville High School
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — There will be a large law enforcement and emergency personnel presence in the coming days at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex and Sissonville High School, but don’t be alarmed. Active shooter training will be taking place at both locations, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
Charleston woman's Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va. Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Former West Virginia special education teacher gets 10 years in abuse case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students.Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported."You turned your classroom into a place of what can only be described as torture," Judge Maryclaire Akers told Boggs.Boggs, 67, pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. Akers ordered the sentences of one year on each count to be served consecutively.Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Boggs also admitted to slamming another child's head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill aimed at protecting students by requiring public school administrators to view video of each special needs classroom periodically and eliminated a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period. The parents of one of the students in Boggs' case worked with lawmakers to strengthen an existing law.
wchstv.com
Electric vehicle charging stations to make their way to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation has just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric vehicle charging stations in hopes of bringing more travelers to the Mountain State. West Virginia is anticipated to receive about $46 million over the next five years to assist...
wchstv.com
Logan attorney selected by Gov. Justice as family court judge to serve Logan County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An attorney in Logan has been appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to serve as a family court judge serving Logan County. Robert Ilderton of Logan has been selected to serve as a judge on the Ninth Family Court Circuit, according to a news release Wednesday from the Governor's Office.
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there would […]
WSAZ
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
