Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans

Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
Laura Kenny calls for bigger barriers at velodromes after Walls’ horror crash
Laura Kenny has called for bigger barriers to be fitted at velodromes after a horrific crash saw England’s Matt Walls catapulted over the railings and into the crowd on Sunday. Paramedics erected screens to shield Walls, who won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last summer’s...
The K2 Rush Hour: Climbers wait in long queues on deadly Himalayan summit
Overcrowding on the world’s second highest mountain has led to climbers forming the most perilous traffic jam in the Himalayas. Lining up in a narrow and vertical passage of ice, below a huge glacier, mountaineers were filmed waiting their turn to trek up Pakistan’s K2. A video taken by a sherpa – a local Himayalan expert mountaineer – shows the climbers dangling at the most dangerous spot of the mountain, called the Bottleneck. Posting the video on Instagram, Mingma G said a record 400 climbers taking on the summit on 22 July led to the hold-up. He wrote: “This is...
Make A Wish bike tour tragedy as two killed and three hospitalized after SUV drives into cyclists
A MAKE A Wish bike tour ended in tragedy after an SUV drove into a crowd of cyclists leaving two dead and three hurt, police have said. The crash occurred at approximately 11am on Saturday during the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour, according to ABC-affiliate WXYZ. The...
Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France
A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
Tsudoi Miyazaki dead at 25: Tributes paid to Olympic hopeful killed after being struck by car while out training on bike
JAPANESE triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki was fatally killed on Wednesday after being struck by a car in France. The 25-year-old was on a training camp just days after competing in the Pontevedra World Cup in Spain. According to Triathlon.org, Miyazaki was riding her bike in Orleans - a city 69 miles...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut
Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Fishing Photos
Danica Patrick certainly knows what she's doing inside of a car. It turns out she knows what she's doing on a boat, too. The former racing star revealed an impressive fish catching haul on social media this week. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but...
Canadian Hunters Witness White Bull Moose Come Running After Downed Cow
This is what dreams are made of. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. For hunters, it’s one of those true “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrences. Not only did these folks see a white moose, but to have it happen during a hunt makes the odds even lower. Not only...
I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one
My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Reels In A 50-Pound Halibut Fishing Off The Coast Of Alaska
We all know Danica Patrick as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing in history, winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, the only IndyCar race won by a female in the history of the sport. Not to mention, she also racked up 7 top 10s in the NASCAR...
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
NASCAR has a bumper-cars problem that is getting out of hand, and one driver blames the new NextGen cars
Daniel Suarez says NASCAR's new cars are so resilient now that drivers are taking advantage of them and using them as weapons on the track.
Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!
With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
Aussie boxing mourns as legendary world champion dies decades after horror car accident put him in a coma for 10 days and left him with a brain injury - as shocked Jeff Fenech makes heartfelt tribute
The death of former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon aged 77 has rocked Australian boxing more than 30 years after he bravely battled back from a shocking accident that left him in a coma. Best remembered for taking the undisputed title against Jose Legra in a thrilling 15-round bout in...
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
