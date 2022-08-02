ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans

By Kevin Harrish
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thecomeback.com

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

The K2 Rush Hour: Climbers wait in long queues on deadly Himalayan summit

Overcrowding on the world’s second highest mountain has led to climbers forming the most perilous traffic jam in the Himalayas. Lining up in a narrow and vertical passage of ice, below a huge glacier, mountaineers were filmed waiting their turn to trek up Pakistan’s K2. A video taken by a sherpa – a local Himayalan expert mountaineer – shows the climbers dangling at the most dangerous spot of the mountain, called the Bottleneck. Posting the video on Instagram, Mingma G said a record 400 climbers taking on the summit on 22 July led to the hold-up. He wrote: “This is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Gee
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
ANIMALS
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Cycling#Commonwealth Games#Freddie King#Brimingham2022
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Fishing Photos

Danica Patrick certainly knows what she's doing inside of a car. It turns out she knows what she's doing on a boat, too. The former racing star revealed an impressive fish catching haul on social media this week. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but...
HOBBIES
The Guardian

I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one

My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!

With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aussie boxing mourns as legendary world champion dies decades after horror car accident put him in a coma for 10 days and left him with a brain injury - as shocked Jeff Fenech makes heartfelt tribute

The death of former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon aged 77 has rocked Australian boxing more than 30 years after he bravely battled back from a shocking accident that left him in a coma. Best remembered for taking the undisputed title against Jose Legra in a thrilling 15-round bout in...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy