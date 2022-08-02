Read on www.peakofohio.com
Vandalia police arrest man with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition
VANDALIA — Investigators arrested a man last week after they say he broke into a trucking company. When officers showed up, they found he had hundreds of rounds of ammunition and guns. On July 28, Vandalia Police responded to a trucking company in the 7600 Poe Avenue on reports...
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
Howard arrested on multiple charges
Bellefontaine Police received a tip in regards to Dwight Howard, of Bellefontaine, who was wanted on a felony warrant for contempt of court. Officers were told Howard was driving in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday evening just after 7:30. Howard's driving privileges are suspended. Police spotted Howard driving an SUV...
Dayton man found guilty of robbery while on probation for 3 crimes
The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said 38-year-old Timothy Lewis was found guilty of the following Wednesday: one count of aggravated robbery – deadly weapon, one count of aggravated robbery – serious harm, and one count of grand theft – motor vehicle.
Steadman busted after trying to elude police
Bellefontaine Police were involved in a brief pursuit early Wednesday morning just after midnight. Officers attempted to pull over a white Buick after a traffic violation. The Buick would not stop and was trying to elude the police cruiser. The pursuit would go through several streets in Bellefontaine. At one...
No charges for homeowner who killed ex-boyfriend breaking in
Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the man for the incident on Sunday, July 31 that led to the death of 22-year-old James Rayl.
First trial date set in murder of Lima man
LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
Dayton man facing charges after death of his baby
Police interviewed the father, 31-year-old James Gilmore, who was the only adult caring for the baby at the time he became unresponsive. Gilmore denied any knowledge as to what happened.
Springfield police issue warning about recent uptick in ATV, recreational vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police Division investigators are warning the community about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts. Police have taken several reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles within the city, according to police. “Thieves are taking the vehicles from sheds, yards and carports” police said....
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was charged with two counts of felonious assault Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was arrested Monday by detectives. Garcia has been accused of...
Andrew Focht sentenced to three years community control for a stabbing on Harrison Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was suspected to be involved in a stabbing back in April will be sentenced to community control. 32-year-old Andrew Focht was sentenced to three years of community control in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Focht faced a felonious assault charge after he was taken into custody by police in regards to a stabbing on Harrison Avenue on April 5, 2022. When police arrived, they found Paul Wietholder suffering from numerous knife wounds. Focht previously changed his plea to guilty on his felonious assault charge.
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
Man hospitalized after Sidney stabbing, suspect in custody
The Sidney Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue around 6:17 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the trail of the group they believe to be responsible for a deadly bar shooting Monday night. In the 911 calls made to Columbus police, witnesses name a motorcycle group they claim to be responsible for this shooting. One caller appears to be a worker at the […]
Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
Thief caught after Kettering robbery mistake
According to the Kettering Police Department, an armed suspect broke into an apartment on the 5600 block of Coach Drive W. because he thought no one was inside. Police said the man was armed with a gun.
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
