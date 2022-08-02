ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

The Lima News

Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Howard arrested on multiple charges

Bellefontaine Police received a tip in regards to Dwight Howard, of Bellefontaine, who was wanted on a felony warrant for contempt of court. Officers were told Howard was driving in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday evening just after 7:30. Howard's driving privileges are suspended. Police spotted Howard driving an SUV...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
peakofohio.com

Steadman busted after trying to elude police

Bellefontaine Police were involved in a brief pursuit early Wednesday morning just after midnight. Officers attempted to pull over a white Buick after a traffic violation. The Buick would not stop and was trying to elude the police cruiser. The pursuit would go through several streets in Bellefontaine. At one...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

First trial date set in murder of Lima man

LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
hometownstations.com

Andrew Focht sentenced to three years community control for a stabbing on Harrison Avenue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was suspected to be involved in a stabbing back in April will be sentenced to community control. 32-year-old Andrew Focht was sentenced to three years of community control in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Focht faced a felonious assault charge after he was taken into custody by police in regards to a stabbing on Harrison Avenue on April 5, 2022. When police arrived, they found Paul Wietholder suffering from numerous knife wounds. Focht previously changed his plea to guilty on his felonious assault charge.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis

The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
BLUFFTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply

GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH

