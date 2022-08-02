Why FAST channels cannot be overlooked by TV advertisers

Read on digiday.com
Paramount+ to Join Roku’s Premium Subscription Offering This Month
Paramount+ will join Roku’s lineup of premium, add-on subscriptions later this month, allowing subscribers to access all of the streamer’s content and live programming within The Roku Channel. As part of Paramount+’s presence on The Roku Channel, Roku has also developed a TV guide for the streamer’s live programming, which includes major NFL games on CBS, breaking news from CBS News, entertainment coverage from Entertainment Tonight and livestreams of subscribers’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road AheadRoku Claims $1B In Upfronts Ads, Eyes Changes to Content Spend Amid DownturnRoku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart...
Digiday
How Pinterest hopes to catch up to the e-commerce boom
Long before the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom, marketers saw a gold mine in Pinterest that many felt was left nascent. But as the platform has hastened its expansion of advertising offerings, media buyers say it has a ways to go to compete with every other platform entering the commerce race. Pinterest,...
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: How the economic downturn is affecting the market for streaming programming
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how the economics of TV and streaming production and development are shifting amid the broader economic downturn. Reels’ struggle for advertisers, Comcast shops for a TV maker, Twitch streamers’ financial woes and more. Production costs. The key hits:. Rising...
Digiday
Media Briefing: Axios enters the banner ad business
In this week’s Media Briefing, media editor Kayleigh Barber talks with Axios chief business officer Fabricio Drumond about the publisher’s plan to start selling standard display ads next month. Warner Bros. Discovery’s diversity deficiency, Sally Buzbee’s tenure so far, Outside’s thwarted unionization effort and more.
CNET
Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required
If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
CNET
Free TV Over an Antenna: How to Get on Board With the Upgrade
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
Paramount Isn't Flinching as Netflix Enters Battle for Advertising Dollars
Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report stock has been on the rebound since the streaming giant's second quarter earnings release on July 20. There was good news and bad news coming out of the company's latest quarter with the loss of 970,000 paid subscribers falling short of Netflix's own guidance for a 2 million subscriber loss.
Digiday
As outcomes become a preferred metric, Disqo hopes to corner the market with its new tool
Every marketer wants to know if their advertising generated business outcomes. Consumer experience intelligence platform Disqo unveils a new tool today — called Outcomes Lift — it believes can deliver on that for agencies, marketers and platforms. THE OUTCOMES LIFT BREAKDOWN. Launching as a companion to Disqo’s Brand...
Digiday
As Google’s demise of third-party cookies drags, debate over seller-defined audiences hardens
In an update that surprised no one last week, Google delayed the death of third-party cookies in its browser until 2024 — the second delay in a little over a year. It’s the latest twist in a protracted tale bloated by several subplots — one of them being the emergence of seller-defined audiences.
Digiday
Why this DTC nut butter brand is partnering with foodie brands, influencers to debut in the U.S.
The New Zealand-based Fix & Fogg brand, a start-up specializing in nut butters founded in 2013, is working to grow their brand awareness through collaborations with influencers and with top food brands. HOW FIX & FOGG IS TAKING ON THE U.S. Partnerships with bigger U.S. brands to offer limited edition...
TechRadar
Act fast, you've got 48 hours to claim a free trial with Sling TV
Whether you've been considering cutting the cord or the deed has already been done, Sling TV is one of the cable-alternative streaming services around. That's thanks to its roster of 45+ live TV channels and over 10,000 hours of on-demand content - and right now you can benefit from a free trial that will last for over two weeks.
CNET
TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: More agencies are posting on social every day – but is it just for show?
The prevalence of social media in consumers’ everyday lives has only grown in recent years. So it makes sense that agencies would follow that trend on behalf of their clients and see corresponding gains regarding revenues and brand-awareness. Right?. Digiday+ Research surveyed 51 agency professionals in June and found...
Digiday
Agency offers up new optimization tool as auto advertisers seek the right balance of spend
Auto advertising, long a mainstay of national and local media — particularly in the TV space but growing its digital impact — continues to slow down ad spend. This is happening for a number of reasons, but mainly because there just aren’t as many new cars to sell, and there’s even a scarcity of used cars to buy. So any new technology or tool to optimize ad spend that automakers and dealers can use to move cars off the sales lot is pretty much welcome. One digital agency believes it’s developed just that.
Digiday
Apple is building a demand-side platform
Apple may have blown up the digital ads business but it left enough fertile ground to build its own, more focused play for media dollars. The company is building a demand-side platform if recent job listings are to be believed. Specifically, it is looking for a senior manager for a...
Remap the streaming service buttons on your Google TV remote
What to do with that YouTube button if all of your youtubing is done on the tube?. Dario / UnsplashMake your remote work for you.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Makes Major New Announcement About Free Streaming
Recently, Netflix announced that it will no longer be offering the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune within the streaming libraries. However, the game show’s recent Insta post notes that fans who want to catch classic (or recent) episodes can still do this at any time. Now, they are available on Pluto TV.
Popculture
Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video
Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
makeuseof.com
How to Watch Peacock on Your Smart TV
Peacock provides an excellent way to stream popular entertainment. Peacock will work on most smart TVs, including newer Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, and Sony smart TVs. When you search for Peacock on your smart TV, you may find that it is already preloaded. To use it, you’ll still need to set up an account.
