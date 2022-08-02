ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why FAST channels cannot be overlooked by TV advertisers

By LG Ads Solutions
Digiday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on digiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ to Join Roku’s Premium Subscription Offering This Month

Paramount+ will join Roku’s lineup of premium, add-on subscriptions later this month, allowing subscribers to access all of the streamer’s content and live programming within The Roku Channel. As part of Paramount+’s presence on The Roku Channel, Roku has also developed a TV guide for the streamer’s live programming, which includes major NFL games on CBS, breaking news from CBS News, entertainment coverage from Entertainment Tonight and livestreams of subscribers’ local CBS stations.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road AheadRoku Claims $1B In Upfronts Ads, Eyes Changes to Content Spend Amid DownturnRoku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart...
NFL
Digiday

How Pinterest hopes to catch up to the e-commerce boom

Long before the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom, marketers saw a gold mine in Pinterest that many felt was left nascent. But as the platform has hastened its expansion of advertising offerings, media buyers say it has a ways to go to compete with every other platform entering the commerce race. Pinterest,...
INTERNET
Digiday

Media Briefing: Axios enters the banner ad business

In this week’s Media Briefing, media editor Kayleigh Barber talks with Axios chief business officer Fabricio Drumond about the publisher’s plan to start selling standard display ads next month. Warner Bros. Discovery’s diversity deficiency, Sally Buzbee’s tenure so far, Outside’s thwarted unionization effort and more.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Satellite Tv#Connected Tv#Advertisements#Advertisers#Lg Ads Solutions Free#Leflein Associates
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
CNET

Free TV Over an Antenna: How to Get on Board With the Upgrade

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022

Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

Act fast, you've got 48 hours to claim a free trial with Sling TV

Whether you've been considering cutting the cord or the deed has already been done, Sling TV is one of the cable-alternative streaming services around. That's thanks to its roster of 45+ live TV channels and over 10,000 hours of on-demand content - and right now you can benefit from a free trial that will last for over two weeks.
NFL
CNET

TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
TV SHOWS
Digiday

Agency offers up new optimization tool as auto advertisers seek the right balance of spend

Auto advertising, long a mainstay of national and local media — particularly in the TV space but growing its digital impact — continues to slow down ad spend. This is happening for a number of reasons, but mainly because there just aren’t as many new cars to sell, and there’s even a scarcity of used cars to buy. So any new technology or tool to optimize ad spend that automakers and dealers can use to move cars off the sales lot is pretty much welcome. One digital agency believes it’s developed just that.
ECONOMY
Digiday

Apple is building a demand-side platform

Apple may have blown up the digital ads business but it left enough fertile ground to build its own, more focused play for media dollars. The company is building a demand-side platform if recent job listings are to be believed. Specifically, it is looking for a senior manager for a...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video

Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
NFL
makeuseof.com

How to Watch Peacock on Your Smart TV

Peacock provides an excellent way to stream popular entertainment. Peacock will work on most smart TVs, including newer Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, and Sony smart TVs. When you search for Peacock on your smart TV, you may find that it is already preloaded. To use it, you’ll still need to set up an account.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy