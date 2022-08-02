MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students at 52 school locations

Read on www.ocala-news.com
MCPS Afterschool Meals Program expanding to serve 36 schools
The Food and Nutrition Department’s Afterschool Meals Program for Marion County Public Schools is expanding to 36 sites for the 2022-2023 school year, including 31 new school sites. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals at no additional charge to all children who are enrolled in Marion Afterschool...
School preparation programs give kindergarten students extra help
As the beginning of the school year approaches, it can be an intimidating time for young students who are leaving home and going to school for the very first time. Marion County Public Schools’ Kindergarten Kickstart and Stagger Start programs aim to alleviate those fears by not only getting kindergarten students into the classroom early but by also phasing students’ entry into school—and positive results are already showing.
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free gardening class on composting
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will focus on the basics of composting. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Marion Cultural Alliance now accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual Arts Awards. In its seventh year, the MCA Arts Awards will honor individuals and organizations for their positive impact on the arts in the local community. The awards are split into the following categories:. Education Award: Recognizes an arts...
HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the outside, the Fort White Community thrift shop looks like any other building. But inside manager Cindy Patterson and her long time volunteers are making a deep impact by serving their small community and spreading God’s love. “Our mission is from the book...
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
Our day down at Fenney
My fiancé works for The Villages and had Tuesday off so we decided to enjoy a day at a putt and play but no access for vehicles only golf carts. We brought paddle ball equipment with us neither one has ever played so we went to a court by Edna’s on the green, it was open play, with two courts available. There was a group of females, of course my fiancé is always 10 steps ahead (he is a big/tall guy) he went through the gate, and I over heard one of the ladies say, “Well! I’ve seen it all!” To my surprise and hers, of course, she was talking above decibels and also the sound echoes on the court. I confronted her about the comment, of course, she had no idea what I was speaking of then she said to me, you must have been eavesdropping. My reply was no that as loud as you were talking I heard you as I was walking through the gate. With that being said we left, thanked them for their hospitality and respectful court actions. Went to another court had a great time and off to a wonderful lunch at Fenney Grill.
Two candidates face off for the Marion County School Board District two seat
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Browning who was appointed the Marion County School Board district two seat last summer by the governor announced he won’t be running for reelection. So candidates Lori Conrad who’s a veteran teacher and business owner will face Joseph Suranni who’s currently a student services...
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
OPD officer receives award after surprising local child with bicycle
A local radio station recently recognized an Ocala Police Department officer for his compassion and for going above and beyond the call of duty after he surprised a local child with a bicycle. Last year, Officer Jorge A. Fernandez, a school resource officer at Howard Middle School, saw a student...
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
New Rainbow Springs eatery fulfills vision of its proprietor
Rocco Morelli, with his wife, Christine, had a vision to bring home the taste he remembered. It’s a taste inspired by his grandma, Maria, his mom, Mary, and a world-renowned friend and retired chef from Cleveland, Franco. That vision has come to fruition at the Morellis’ new restaurant, Franco’s...
More Ocala residents share their thoughts on local grocery store options
Several more residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery store needs. “Don’t complain about Publix. I was here when Ocala got her first Publix, and it was the best market we had ever seen. They do a wonderful job, the people are nice, they treat their employees good, and most stay for years. You get to know people and trust them. I personally love Publix. Winn-Dixie started out good, slumped, and is now trying to recover. I’ve lived in big cities all over the U.S. and they do have very nice and expensive grocery stores, but Ocala is doing a great job for the size town we are. We are not a big city, so stop your complaining,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
