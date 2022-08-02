Read on www.theracingbiz.com
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 8/4/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #8 B B Bad – Delaware Park R4 (2:00 PM ET) B B Bad looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one they have to beat. A winner of a similar contest at Parx in May, a repeat of that effort makes him the one to aim at. Union Fleet is in decent nick at present and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Shady Munni can't be left out of calculations, either. Bet Now at FanDuel.
