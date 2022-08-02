Read on www.coladaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Related
coladaily.com
Lexington Medical Center Foundation to host ‘Wine on the River’
The Lexington Medical Center Foundation will host Wine on the River at the West Columbia Riverwalk on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. The event's presenting sponsor is Jim Hudson Automotive Group and will feature live music, wine, craft beer, and culinary tastings. Proceeds from the event will benefit Linda's...
coladaily.com
Columbia native Ashleigh Coleman's photographs grace PhotoSC | 918 Studio
PhotoSC, a nonprofit arts organization supported by the SC Arts Commission, is featuring the work of Midlands native and self-taught photographer Ashleigh Burke Coleman at 918 Studio located downtown Columbia. Coleman's ongoing series can be viewed until Aug. 20, Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
coladaily.com
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Irmo community gathered with local police and businesses for National Night Out
The community of Irmo and local law enforcement officers and businesses gathered in Irmo Community Park August 2 for National Night Out. Officers from the Irmo Police Department and South Carolina State Troopers mingled with the crowd and interacted with children to share safety tips and crime prevention information. Members...
coladaily.com
Armed man arrested near Fort Jackson Blvd. after hours of negotiation
Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Richland County Sheriff’s Department worked to negotiate with a man at a Fort Jackson Blvd. apartment complex. Marquise Green was identified as the suspect from the incident and arrested. He is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Maurice’s Piggie Park is hiring
If the irresistible aroma of slow pit-cooked pork isn’t enough to bring you into Maurice’s Piggie Park, the opportunity for a new career might be. The 70-year mainstay of the Columbia restaurant industry is hiring people for nearly every position. “We serve great barbecue every day,” said Lloyd...
coladaily.com
New business Metropolis Salon is looking to beautify the Vista
Metropolis Salon is beautifying the Vista with a newly renovated location at 1215 Wayne Street. The salon held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the former Backpacker location and many customers and community members came out to show their support. Metropolis Salon. Metropolis Salon opened in 2014 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department searching for 19-year-old attempted murder suspect
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have identified a male suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store shooting in July. According to CPD, warrants for the arrest of 19-year-old Rayonne Ashford have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Once located, Ashford will be charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace.
Comments / 0