ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.

