Houston, TX

Boston

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
