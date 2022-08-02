Read on www.fortbendstar.com
Fort Bend prepares to celebrate 200th anniversary of its namesake
A little more than 200 years ago, a group of 24 people began work on a structure on a bend in the Brazos River near present-day Richmond, according to a history book of Richmond by Clinton Drake and Theresa Jack. That log structure, known in the years after as the...
Nibbles and Sips: New area sports bar opening Aug. 15
There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events. Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.
