There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events. Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO