Barron native guides armchair travelers through tales of travels

The author who took readers on a tour of Barron County life in the 1940s and 50s via “Back to Barron,” extends an invitation to circle the globe and travel through time with his hot-off-the-presses book “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels.”

Daniel E. Van Tassel grew up in Barron as one of six pastor’s kids living in the parsonage of First Lutheran Church, where his father was minister. He said he knew people of all ages spending parts of his summers at Bible Camp on Prairie Lake and Boy Scout Camp at Haugen, and swimming in the Yellow River.

The small-town pastor’s kid left Barron County to attend college in Northfield, Minnesota, where he graduated from St. Olaf, following up with M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in literature from the University of Iowa. He taught at various universities, but returned to Northfield in his retirement with his wife, Rhoda, where he teaches eight-week courses — no tests, no papers, just reading and talking, he said — for senior citizens.

Van Tassel had returned to Barron County in 2009 and 2010 to celebrate the publication of “Back to Barron” and considered his visits to Barron, Rice Lake, Chetek and Cumberland to be a “mega-reunion.”

Right after he finished “Back to Barron,” Van Tassel started on “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels,” which is anything but a typical travel guide.

“Every book has a setting and whenever you read you kind of leave your spot and go wherever the author is going,” he said. “And then it dawned on me more and more in some works the setting really becomes the foreground rather than the background.”

The former professor of literature guides armchair travelers on journeys as seen through works of fictions such as “The Odyssey” and “Gulliver’s Travels.” Non-fiction tales Van Tassel discusses include the “exotic adventures recounted by Polo” and “epic voyages logged by discoverers Captain Cook, Conrad, Dana and Heyerdahl,” his news release stated.

After working on the 192-page book for 10 years, Van Tassel released “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels” on July 26.

Is this the last book the author has under his belt? Apparently not as he is mulling a sequel to explore different works of travel fiction and non-fiction, or perhaps branch out into other genres, such as poetry, or even return to his academic roots.

“I’d like to get back to Thomas Hardy, which was the focus of my dissertation years ago,” he said.

Copies of “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels” can be ordered from Sunbury Press, online at Amazon, or at a local bookstore. Signed copies can be mailed by the author, just send $24 in cash or by check to Daniel E. Van Tassel, 413 Afton Drive, Northfield, MN 55057. The author also can be reached at drvantassel2@gmail.com.