ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Barron native guides armchair travelers through tales of travels

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

The author who took readers on a tour of Barron County life in the 1940s and 50s via “Back to Barron,” extends an invitation to circle the globe and travel through time with his hot-off-the-presses book “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels.”

Daniel E. Van Tassel grew up in Barron as one of six pastor’s kids living in the parsonage of First Lutheran Church, where his father was minister. He said he knew people of all ages spending parts of his summers at Bible Camp on Prairie Lake and Boy Scout Camp at Haugen, and swimming in the Yellow River.

The small-town pastor’s kid left Barron County to attend college in Northfield, Minnesota, where he graduated from St. Olaf, following up with M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in literature from the University of Iowa. He taught at various universities, but returned to Northfield in his retirement with his wife, Rhoda, where he teaches eight-week courses — no tests, no papers, just reading and talking, he said — for senior citizens.

Van Tassel had returned to Barron County in 2009 and 2010 to celebrate the publication of “Back to Barron” and considered his visits to Barron, Rice Lake, Chetek and Cumberland to be a “mega-reunion.”

Right after he finished “Back to Barron,” Van Tassel started on “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels,” which is anything but a typical travel guide.

“Every book has a setting and whenever you read you kind of leave your spot and go wherever the author is going,” he said. “And then it dawned on me more and more in some works the setting really becomes the foreground rather than the background.”

The former professor of literature guides armchair travelers on journeys as seen through works of fictions such as “The Odyssey” and “Gulliver’s Travels.” Non-fiction tales Van Tassel discusses include the “exotic adventures recounted by Polo” and “epic voyages logged by discoverers Captain Cook, Conrad, Dana and Heyerdahl,” his news release stated.

After working on the 192-page book for 10 years, Van Tassel released “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels” on July 26.

Is this the last book the author has under his belt? Apparently not as he is mulling a sequel to explore different works of travel fiction and non-fiction, or perhaps branch out into other genres, such as poetry, or even return to his academic roots.

“I’d like to get back to Thomas Hardy, which was the focus of my dissertation years ago,” he said.

Copies of “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travels” can be ordered from Sunbury Press, online at Amazon, or at a local bookstore. Signed copies can be mailed by the author, just send $24 in cash or by check to Daniel E. Van Tassel, 413 Afton Drive, Northfield, MN 55057. The author also can be reached at drvantassel2@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wnanews.com

Longtime Leader-Telegram journalist Pamela Powers dies at 59

Pamela Powers, a public relations specialist for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and former (Eau Claire) Leader-Telegram journalist, died Saturday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Boyceville. She was 59. Powers was born on July 13, 1965, in Madison, to Marlene Blaser and Richard Alan Powers. She graduated from...
BOYCEVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, WI
City
Barron, WI
County
Barron County, WI
State
Minnesota State
City
Haugen, WI
dewittmedia.com

Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm

Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Volume One

The Best Eateries – and More! – in Menomonie

A whole slew of restaurants in the Menomonie area make flavor their middle name. Lucette Brewing Co. and Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) not only brews beer but also serves up some of the best eats in the Menomonie area. Try their Sweet Honey Love pizza, and fall in love with this restaurant on your own. Jake’s Supper Club (E5690 County Hwy. D) is known for can’t-miss specials. Try the sandwiches, steaks, and prime rib to get the full Menomonie experience. Log Jam Bar & Eatery (709 Broadway St. S.) takes third place for its laid-back vibe with casually delicious food, brews, and entertaining sports broadcasts in the back. An honorable mention goes to Ted’s Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E.), whose hand-crafted pizza pies and love for great food earned them a close fourth place.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homeowners report storm damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hardy
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armchair#First Lutheran Church#The University Of Iowa#Barron Rice Lake#Chetek
WEAU-TV 13

Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The “Original Chicken Sandwich” is one step closer to coming to Eau Claire. On Monday night, the Plan Commission approved a site plan for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at its meeting. According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building...
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
275
Followers
317
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy