Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino

Pittsburgh police: 16 arrests on the South Side in July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said efforts to cut down on crime on the South Side are paying off.In the weekly press conference on Thursday, Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said a "concentrated effort" in July focused on the East Carson Street corridor.He said there were 88 calls to 911 and 16 arrests, mostly for DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana."We've increased the manpower down there, undercover, plainclothes officers," Fisher said. "We've had meetings with business owners so there's a cooperative effort between business owners and public safety to address the concerns."There is an increased police presence on the South Side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block
PITTSBURGH — Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block. “It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.
wtae.com
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
wtae.com
Armstrong County teen arrested on arson charge
An Armstrong County teenager is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. Albertson is facing several charges, including arson and risking a catastrophe. He's in the Armstrong County...
Bloomfield Drug Dealer Charged for Overdose Deaths of Three in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – A man who was accused of delivering drugs to three people who...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
beavercountyradio.com
Sewickley Man Arrested and Charged After Refusing to Leave the Rivers Casino
(File photo of the Rivers Casino on the Northshore in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they arrested and charged 30-year-old Igor Soares of Sewickley with Public Drunkenness after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM.
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged After Traffic Stop that Damaged A State Police Vehicle
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that an Aliquippa Woman was charged after she backed into a marked State Police patrol Unit SUV during a traffic stop last Wednesday at 7:22 PM along Irwin Street in the City of Aliquippa. Troopers said via release that they made...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
Woman hit by car in Oakland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Oakland.First responders were called to Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. The victim, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver stayed on scene and police said he fully cooperated with officers. The collision investigation unit was called to investigate.
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny Counties
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
wtae.com
Person injured in shooting in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
wtae.com
Police investigating after Beaver County detective's vehicle stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after an unmarked police SUV was stolen in Beaver County. The vehicle belonged to the Beaver County Detective's Office. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three hours later, the vehicle was found crashed at...
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
