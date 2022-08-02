SCDOT to hold public info meeting on proposed bike, pedestrian improvements downtown

Read on abcnews4.com
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. James
Summerville leaders say idea for paid parking system unlikely to pass
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Parking at the garage on Central Avenue near Hutchinson Square has always been free. And it appears, it's going to stay that way. After weeks of consideration, an idea to implement paid parking for some areas of Summerville is hitting a roadblock. On Wednesday morning,...
Could 'pedestrian scrambles' or 'road diets' make walking in downtown Charleston safer?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston peninsula can be a notoriously dangerous place for walkers and bikers. The state’s transportation department is now ready to do something about it. Have you ever heard of a “pedestrian scramble?”. It sounds a little unnerving at an intersection like Calhoun...
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie 'experiencing symptoms' from medical condition
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie has announced that he is stepping back from some public events and meetings while he sees doctors for a medical condition. The mayor says the condition is non-life threatening and not Covid-related. However, Haynie will need to...
City of Charleston to host First Day Festival on Sunday with free school supplies, food
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is hosting its annual Back to School First Day Festival this weekend to help families usher in the new school year. Sunday's event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium from 1 to 4 p.m., during which children will be able to receive free school supplies. Families will also be provided fresh food, courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
Tanger Outlets Charleston holding 'Back-to-School Bash' amid tax-free weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry residents looking to save during South Carolina's tax-free weekend can attend a special event at Tanger Outlets Charleston. The shopping center is holding its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m. Tax-free savings will be offered on all...
USPS to hold hiring event in Moncks Corner on Friday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The United States Postal Service is hiring at multiple locations in South Carolina. "Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people." the organization said in a statement.
Families hoping to see more customers visiting West Ashley Farmers Market
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sounds of Charleston’s West Ashley Farmers Market include the sounds of produce being bagged. “You’re never too early for us,” Susan Gruber Kirlin tells a customer. That lady showed up early for the 3 p.m. start time. Kirlin and her family...
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
Man wanted for pointing firearm at person downtown, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for pointing a firearm at someone in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for Pointing a Firearm at a Person in connection to an incident which occurred in downtown Charleston. He...
Walmart reopens following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
New East Edisto Middle School expected to be ready for first day
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new school in Dorchester County is gearing up for its first day!. Officials with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) said East Edisto Middle School is expected to be ready for the first day of classes on Aug. 15. Back to school: 1st days...
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is helping local students have a successful start to the new school year!. The office's first annual Back 2 School Bash is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts. The...
Pay It Forward helps Charleston food and beverage workers through financial stresses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's no secret Charleston is known for its food and beverage scene. Now, a non-profit is trying to help those who keep the industry moving: the workers. In March of 2020, restaurants, bars and hotels sat empty because of the pandemic. But, food was still...
SROs prepare for school year with active-shooter training at Goose Creek High
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Just days before thousands of students from throughout the Lowcountry head back to class, law enforcement is getting important last-minute school safety work done. The sound of gunshots could be heard on the first floor of Goose Creek High School on Tuesday morning. But,...
Sibling cadets being presented with rare award during ceremony at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two South Carolina cadets are being presented with a rare award at Patriots Point on Friday. Cadet Colonel Samuel Harris Rowe and Cadet Colonel Andrew Derrick Rowe from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol are being given the General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz Award.
