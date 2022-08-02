Supes leave Felix Long demolition plans in limbo

Read on cdispatch.com
Related
localmemphis.com
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Building Permits: Aug. 3, 2022
■ Trena Vernon; 324 Viking Drive; construct storage/shop; owner. ■ Matt Moehring; 163 Haven Cove; construct storage/shop; owner. ■ Robert Jacobs (3); 62 Stanley Road (3); construct duplex (3); David Knight Construction Inc (3) ■ Mike Smith; 93 Brewer Road; remodel S/F residence; Southern Custom Renovations INC. ■ A&H Home...
pcherald.com
Aliceville Resident Petitions Commission to Pave Bradford Road
CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on July 26, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch and began with citizens' public comments. The first public comment came from Donny Sanders of the Pickens County Water Authority concerning the change in location of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Officer suspended 30 days for questionable overtime
A Columbus police officer is serving a 30-day suspension without pay for clocking in and filing overtime for shifts she did not work. Mayor Keith Gaskin broke a tie to suspend a Columbus Police Department officer during a lengthy executive session Tuesday, according to city officials. Multiple sources with the city confirmed off the record the suspended officer is Laketa Williams.
Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
Commercial Dispatch
$16M terminal tractor plant to bring 90 jobs
A joint venture between companies from Mississippi and the Netherlands is investing $16 million in a facility in Lowndes County to manufacture terminal tractors. Terberg Taylor Americas Group — a partnership of specialized vehicle manufacturers Taylor Group Companies of Louisville and Royal Terberg of the Netherlands — announced its plans Tuesday to build a 50,000 square-foot plant on a 34-acre spot on Charleigh Ford Road west of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, July 2022
Danica Demetria Pounds Hardy and Dester Lamont Hardy; June 30. Shantrell T Westbrook and Tony O Westbrook; July 1. Reginald Nashon Roberts and Azoriah Shatana Vinson Roberts; June 30. Craig W Summerville and Leigh Hawkins Summerville; June 27. Britney Hinton and Jason Spoon; June 28. M Jay Nichols and Melissa...
wcbi.com
Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Raise the Woof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are teaming up for a furry fundraiser. The event started at lunchtime and runs throughout the evening. Taste will feature its delicious Italian cuisine,. while Oktibbeha Humane Society will have adoptable dogs for guests to...
wcbi.com
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
wcbi.com
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
Commercial Dispatch
Last Garage Sale of the year
Hundreds of quality items! Beautiful rugs, outstanding furniture and great smalls. Sun, 8/7: 1pm-4pm Visit estatesales.net for photos. outbuilding. Mid-Century Modern China cabinet, buffet & dining set,...
Commercial Dispatch
Virginia Boyd
WEST POINT — Virginia Vance Boyd, 58, died July 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at First John M.B. church in Starkville, with the Rev. Thomas Boyd Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Boyce Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Ranch House Diner reopens for breakfast
As sure as the rooster crows, so are the stovetops lit once more at one local Columbus diner. Ranch House Diner, at 807 Alabama St., reopened on Tuesday to serve breakfast from 5:30 to 10:30 am. The diner closed in June because of increased operating costs and a lack of help, owner Sammy Sullivan said.
Commercial Dispatch
Febber McCaa
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Febber “Fred” McCaa, 51, died Aug. 2, 2022, at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Aliceville City Hall. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Robert Ashcraft
Robert Keith Ashcraft, age 62, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away in Longview, Texas on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Friendship Cemetery, Columbus MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing. He was born November 20, 1959, in Columbus, Mississippi,...
Commercial Dispatch
Jessie Lewis
WEST POINT — Jessie “Boy Baby” Lewis, 97, died July 26, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Siloam M.B. Church, with Travis Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam/Mhoon Valley cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Locke Boyd Presents: Fantastic Estate Sale of Frances Jones Bourland
Hundreds of quality items! Beautiful rugs, outstanding furniture and great smalls. Sun, 8/7: 1pm-4pm Visit estatesales.net for photos.
Commercial Dispatch
City pays $42K in penalties after IRS agent’s surprise visit
A surprise visit from an Internal Revenue Service agent on Thursday forced the city to pony up about $42,000 on the spot in federal tax penalties related to shoddy bookkeeping. Chief Financial Officer James Brigham reported the agent’s visit to the city council during its Tuesday evening meeting at the...
Commercial Dispatch
John Marsh
STARKVILLE — John W. “Jay” Marsh, 83, died July 29, 2022, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0