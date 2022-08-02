Lowndes, Clay residents can be reimbursed for building safe rooms

Read on cdispatch.com
localmemphis.com
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
wtva.com
Fulton re-evaluates medical marijuana ordinance
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is making some changes when it comes to the medical marijuana landscape. Aldermen may have passed a medical marijuana ordinance, but they're definitely pumping the brakes on where businesses and growers can locate. Stores and growers cannot be located within 1,000 feet...
wcbi.com
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen city leaders look at possible solution to parking problem
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Building Permits: Aug. 3, 2022
■ Trena Vernon; 324 Viking Drive; construct storage/shop; owner. ■ Matt Moehring; 163 Haven Cove; construct storage/shop; owner. ■ Robert Jacobs (3); 62 Stanley Road (3); construct duplex (3); David Knight Construction Inc (3) ■ Mike Smith; 93 Brewer Road; remodel S/F residence; Southern Custom Renovations INC. ■ A&H Home...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery
BELDEN — A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life. Bandit, a 20-pound cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
Commercial Dispatch
Officer suspended 30 days for questionable overtime
A Columbus police officer is serving a 30-day suspension without pay for clocking in and filing overtime for shifts she did not work. Mayor Keith Gaskin broke a tie to suspend a Columbus Police Department officer during a lengthy executive session Tuesday, according to city officials. Multiple sources with the city confirmed off the record the suspended officer is Laketa Williams.
wcbi.com
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
UPDATE, 6 P.M.: Pate told the Thread the repair went as planned and the building is cooling down again. Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry...
Commercial Dispatch
$16M terminal tractor plant to bring 90 jobs
A joint venture between companies from Mississippi and the Netherlands is investing $16 million in a facility in Lowndes County to manufacture terminal tractors. Terberg Taylor Americas Group — a partnership of specialized vehicle manufacturers Taylor Group Companies of Louisville and Royal Terberg of the Netherlands — announced its plans Tuesday to build a 50,000 square-foot plant on a 34-acre spot on Charleigh Ford Road west of Columbus.
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Commercial Dispatch
Febber McCaa
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Febber “Fred” McCaa, 51, died Aug. 2, 2022, at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Aliceville City Hall. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
wtva.com
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
