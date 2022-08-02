Job Openings Fall Sharply in June, Dip Below 11 Million

Read on www.usnews.com
US News and World Report
Canadian Companies Stick to Hiring Plans Even as Slowdown Looms
TORONTO (Reuters) - The pace of job creation is slowing in Canada, hammered by the sharp rise in interest rates, but that is yet to hold back companies from hiring as they face a tight labour market that has pushed the unemployment rate to a record low. Statistics Canada is...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Shrinking U.S. Exports Likely to Build Oil Stocks at Cushing Storage Hub
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for...
marketplace.org
Food price increases show signs of moderating
A ship full of corn is on the move. About 26,000 tons of the grain left Ukraine’s largest port Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and this is the first load it’s been able to export since the Russian invasion in late February.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today
Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles.
Gas prices continue to steadily decrease, AAA says
After record-high gas prices nationwide, things are finally starting to settle down. A spokesperson from AAA tells KMOX he expects that gas prices will continue to steadily decline.
Earnings Outlook For Novavax
Novavax NVAX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Novavax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50. Novavax bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today
Pfizer emerges as the lead suitor for the rare-disease company.
Motley Fool
Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today
The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate.
Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
Motley Fool
Why Fiverr Stock Jumped on Thursday
The tech stock missed on revenue and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Adjusted earnings per share were better than expected. A shift in strategic priorities led to a higher outlook for full-year profitability.
TechCrunch
Y Combinator narrows current cohort size by 40%, citing downturn and funding environment
Y Combinator’s head of communications, Lindsay Amos, confirmed the reduction over text message, saying that the batch is still large “relative to the last five years of batches.”. “The S22 batch is significantly smaller than our most recent batches. This was intentional,” the statement reads. Amos said that...
US News and World Report
Japan's Planned Record Minimum Wage Hike Opens Path to Sustained GDP Growth
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's average minimum wage is set to rise at a record pace this year, the government said on Tuesday, a positive development for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to cushion households from global commodity inflation. The health ministry formally approved a recommendation by its sub-committee that the average...
Motley Fool
Supply Chain Constraints Ease as Apple Reports $83 Billion in Revenue
Apple said supply chain constraints were less than feared, and sales are accelerating. The shares moved more than 3% higher on the day after its earnings announcement.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week
SoFi reported earnings in line with estimates and revenue that beat expectations. Fellow fintechs Affirm and Upstart appear to be getting some momentum from SoFi's positive report.
US News and World Report
Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
Motley Fool
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today
Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results.
Britain lifts rates by most since 1995, latest to deliver aggressive hikes
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday by half-a-point in its biggest move in 27 years to tame inflation. Central banks in the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and elsewhere have lined up with aggressive rate rises recently and the European Central Bank last month delivered its first rate hike since 2011.
SunPower (SPWR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPWR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
