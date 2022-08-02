ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Job Openings Fall Sharply in June, Dip Below 11 Million

By Tim Smart
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
US News and World Report

Canadian Companies Stick to Hiring Plans Even as Slowdown Looms

TORONTO (Reuters) - The pace of job creation is slowing in Canada, hammered by the sharp rise in interest rates, but that is yet to hold back companies from hiring as they face a tight labour market that has pushed the unemployment rate to a record low. Statistics Canada is...
ECONOMY
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Shrinking U.S. Exports Likely to Build Oil Stocks at Cushing Storage Hub

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for...
CUSHING, OK
marketplace.org

Food price increases show signs of moderating

A ship full of corn is on the move. About 26,000 tons of the grain left Ukraine’s largest port Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and this is the first load it’s been able to export since the Russian invasion in late February.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today

Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Novavax

Novavax NVAX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Novavax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50. Novavax bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Jumped on Thursday

The tech stock missed on revenue and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Adjusted earnings per share were better than expected. A shift in strategic priorities led to a higher outlook for full-year profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Japan's Planned Record Minimum Wage Hike Opens Path to Sustained GDP Growth

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's average minimum wage is set to rise at a record pace this year, the government said on Tuesday, a positive development for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to cushion households from global commodity inflation. The health ministry formally approved a recommendation by its sub-committee that the average...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Supply Chain Constraints Ease as Apple Reports $83 Billion in Revenue

Apple said supply chain constraints were less than feared, and sales are accelerating. The shares moved more than 3% higher on the day after its earnings announcement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week

SoFi reported earnings in line with estimates and revenue that beat expectations. Fellow fintechs Affirm and Upstart appear to be getting some momentum from SoFi's positive report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today

Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Britain lifts rates by most since 1995, latest to deliver aggressive hikes

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday by half-a-point in its biggest move in 27 years to tame inflation. Central banks in the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and elsewhere have lined up with aggressive rate rises recently and the European Central Bank last month delivered its first rate hike since 2011.
BUSINESS

