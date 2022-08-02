ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways

Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act

The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction

TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
Pharmacy owner and accountant indicted again in $150M scam

HOUSTON, TX -- Two Houston area men face new charges in nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that that targeted elderly citizens, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, both of Houston, are expected to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne...
