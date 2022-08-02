Read on www.fortbendstar.com
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
fox26houston.com
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
Grass fire burning in Brazoria County; officials ask public to avoid the area
HOUSTON — A large grass fire is burning in Brazoria County, leading to the closure of County Road 18. And they’re asking the public to avoid the area. The road is shut down from Highway 36 to the 800 block of County Road 18. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as fire departments from Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, have responded.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend prepares to celebrate 200th anniversary of its namesake
A little more than 200 years ago, a group of 24 people began work on a structure on a bend in the Brazos River near present-day Richmond, according to a history book of Richmond by Clinton Drake and Theresa Jack. That log structure, known in the years after as the...
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
North, south main lanes of Tomball Tollway to be closed Aug. 5-8
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the north- and southbound lanes on the Tomball Tollway—the tolled portion of Hwy. 249—near the Grand Parkway from 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Toll Road...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
Click2Houston.com
Potential magnesium plant in Freeport drawing backlash from residents near Surfside Beach
FREEPORT – Kisuma, the company set to build a magnesium plant in Freeport, said it will bring money and jobs to the area, but across the waterway, on Surfside Beach, there are concerns it could cheapen the aesthetics and lower revenue for business owners. “We had several concerns,” said...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act
The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
Click2Houston.com
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction
TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire started in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. A resident nearby said...
Montgomery County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Community outraged after judge sentences former Tomball teacher convicted of raping child 60 days in jail
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Pharmacy owner and accountant indicted again in $150M scam
HOUSTON, TX -- Two Houston area men face new charges in nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that that targeted elderly citizens, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, both of Houston, are expected to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne...
