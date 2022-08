WACO, Texas — Starkville Little League got off to a strong start in the Southwest Regional Little League tournament, winning 7-1 over New Mexico’s Eastdale on Thursday. Starkville pitcher Jack Northcutt started on the mound and gave up no runs and no hits through 1 1/3 innings of action before Jackson Dodds took over for the rest of the game. Dodds allowed only one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings. The pair combined for seven strikeouts over six innings, allowing just three hits and two walks. They were aided by excellent fielding as well, as Starkville played errorless baseball.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO