ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Missouri City, TX
Government
City
Missouri City, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Construction#Bass Construction
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles and Sips: New area sports bar opening Aug. 15

There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events. Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration

HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
Q92

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED

ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
CLEVELAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy