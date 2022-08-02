Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — An early morning collision involving an Amtrak train and an unoccupied vehicle has led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday. At approximately 12:45 a.m., deputies attempted to pull over a driver on Rivers Avenue after the man failed to maintain his lane, according to affidavits.

