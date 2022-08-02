ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dunkin’ Presents $4,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation From Funds Raised on Iced Coffee Day

By Greg Ferraro
nevadabusiness.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nevadabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

Move 4 Less Recognizes Dream Home Art Contest Youth Winners with Party and Prizes

Houses incorporating a roller coaster, rooftop pool and Lego furniture, a rainbow theme and areas for favorite sports, a place to raise animals, a beach theme with seashell decor and a wrap-around porch, a combination home and animal rescue van, and a water slide from the roof, porch, balconies and garden window boxes. These are the winning Dream Homes that local youth created from boxes for the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump

In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission. “I...
PAHRUMP, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Celebrate International Coworking Day at The Coop and Test Drive the Coworking Experience for Free!

{The Las Vegas coworking hotspot is celebrating the day on August 9th and all month long with free day passes and a membership special }. International Coworking Day is August 9 and The Coop is inviting you to celebrate at one of its two Las Vegas Valley locations. The coworking hotspot will offer free tacos and other treats, along with the opportunity to test drive the coworking experience for free on International Coworking Day and throughout the entire month of August.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
nevadabusiness.com

Lexicon Bank Sponsors Scleroderma Sprint Event, Fueling Efforts For A Cure

Lexicon Bank Sponsors Scleroderma Sprint Event, Fueling Efforts For A Cure. Lexicon spotlights event to Rally Support, Drive Advocacy and Help Raise $1,000,000 for Scleroderma Research. LAS VEGAS, August 1, 2022– This August, Lexicon Bank is proud to support Scleroderma Sprint, an event dedicated to raising awareness for the currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Charity#Iced Coffee Day#C4k
963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Entertainment and Supper Club Summer Schedule at the Stirling Club Continues to Sizzle

Las Vegas, NV — Check out all the amazing performers lined up for this month’s entertainment at The Stirling Club which includes E’stefano Disanto, Martin, Elvis & Cian, Sandy Knights, Tyrone Bowers, Michael Grimm & Bill Zappia, DJVZ, Beau Cody, Grace & James, Armi Guzman, Joelle Righetti, DJ Zo, Laura Shaffer, Christina Amato & Austin Patterson, Kelly Clinton, Joshua James, Evenflow, Jamie Lynch, Kelly Vohnn, Pop Retro, Chase Brown, DJ Manifesto, and Craig Canter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox5 KVVU

Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
nevadabusiness.com

James Vance

Team Vance Management (McDonalds) I bought my first McDonald’s Franchise in 1995 in Silverthorne, CO after training in the McDonald’s system for three years. In order to purchase a franchise, I had to graduate from “Hamburger University” in Chicago, which I did with honors!. Who has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds Three New Healthcare Providers

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added three new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Alexander Abesamis, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Healthcare Center location (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in adult medicine. Timothy Brookes, DPM joins Southwest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 downturn stretches to a month

The COVID-19 downturn in Nevada has now stretched to a month, with data released Wednesday showing continued declines in hospitalizations and cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County where most of Southern Nevada’s seriously ill patients are treated dropped to 285 from the previous week’s 349, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. In the past month, hospitalizations — considered one of the best indicators of disease trends — have declined by 34 percent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy