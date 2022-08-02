Dunkin’ Presents $4,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation From Funds Raised on Iced Coffee Day

Read on www.nevadabusiness.com
nevadabusiness.com
Move 4 Less Recognizes Dream Home Art Contest Youth Winners with Party and Prizes
Houses incorporating a roller coaster, rooftop pool and Lego furniture, a rainbow theme and areas for favorite sports, a place to raise animals, a beach theme with seashell decor and a wrap-around porch, a combination home and animal rescue van, and a water slide from the roof, porch, balconies and garden window boxes. These are the winning Dream Homes that local youth created from boxes for the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.
pvtimes.com
How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump
In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission. “I...
nevadabusiness.com
Celebrate International Coworking Day at The Coop and Test Drive the Coworking Experience for Free!
{The Las Vegas coworking hotspot is celebrating the day on August 9th and all month long with free day passes and a membership special }. International Coworking Day is August 9 and The Coop is inviting you to celebrate at one of its two Las Vegas Valley locations. The coworking hotspot will offer free tacos and other treats, along with the opportunity to test drive the coworking experience for free on International Coworking Day and throughout the entire month of August.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
nevadabusiness.com
Lexicon Bank Sponsors Scleroderma Sprint Event, Fueling Efforts For A Cure
Lexicon Bank Sponsors Scleroderma Sprint Event, Fueling Efforts For A Cure. Lexicon spotlights event to Rally Support, Drive Advocacy and Help Raise $1,000,000 for Scleroderma Research. LAS VEGAS, August 1, 2022– This August, Lexicon Bank is proud to support Scleroderma Sprint, an event dedicated to raising awareness for the currently...
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
nonprofitnews.vegas
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions Joins ‘Clear The Shelters’ Drive, August 1-7
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions (Homeward Bound) has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the month of August. It’s the 8th year of the event, and this year, from August 1 through August 7, the campaign is focused on giving. All donations...
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
nevadabusiness.com
Entertainment and Supper Club Summer Schedule at the Stirling Club Continues to Sizzle
Las Vegas, NV — Check out all the amazing performers lined up for this month’s entertainment at The Stirling Club which includes E’stefano Disanto, Martin, Elvis & Cian, Sandy Knights, Tyrone Bowers, Michael Grimm & Bill Zappia, DJVZ, Beau Cody, Grace & James, Armi Guzman, Joelle Righetti, DJ Zo, Laura Shaffer, Christina Amato & Austin Patterson, Kelly Clinton, Joshua James, Evenflow, Jamie Lynch, Kelly Vohnn, Pop Retro, Chase Brown, DJ Manifesto, and Craig Canter.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats performed across decades at Las Vegas show rooms. The owner of the downtown Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live was interested in having the magician perform at his theater on Fremont Street. “I visited the animals. I saw...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
nevadabusiness.com
James Vance
Team Vance Management (McDonalds) I bought my first McDonald’s Franchise in 1995 in Silverthorne, CO after training in the McDonald’s system for three years. In order to purchase a franchise, I had to graduate from “Hamburger University” in Chicago, which I did with honors!. Who has...
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds Three New Healthcare Providers
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added three new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Alexander Abesamis, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Healthcare Center location (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in adult medicine. Timothy Brookes, DPM joins Southwest...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
pvtimes.com
COVID-19 downturn stretches to a month
The COVID-19 downturn in Nevada has now stretched to a month, with data released Wednesday showing continued declines in hospitalizations and cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County where most of Southern Nevada’s seriously ill patients are treated dropped to 285 from the previous week’s 349, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. In the past month, hospitalizations — considered one of the best indicators of disease trends — have declined by 34 percent.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Legend: the first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magicians across Las Vegas and beyond are working to honor a 99-year-old living legend, Gloria Dea, who historians have determined was the first magician on the Strip. Dea is set to turn 100 on August 25. “I’m only 99 and three-quarters,” Dea reminds anyone, claiming...
Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart
Developer of the defunct Badlands golf course agreed to terms of possible settlement with City of Las Vegas. Settlement was to be discussed in Wednesday City Council meeting.
