Here Are the Biggest Music NFTs in July: KINGSHIP, Sia, Notorious B.I.G. & More

Read on www.billboard.com
Related
thesource.com
Lupe Fiasco Says Atlantic Records Would Only Promote His Music if “They Owned a Large Portion of Them”
Lupe Fiasco is pulling back the curtain on his departure from Atlantic Records after a Twitter user offered a reason for him leaving. Twitter User @Bobby_McFly stated Lupe left due to not wanting to make pop records, but the Chicago rapper revealed that was not the case. “Not accurate,” Fiasco...
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now
Click here to read the full article. Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005. Chart-topping collaborations like “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” with Rihanna and “Lighters” as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5’9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like...
Billboard
‘Make Better Data Sexy’ Again: Streaming and Songwriter Groups Team Up for ‘Credits Due’ Initiative
The songwriting camp aimed to introduce "micro-lessons" about metadata while songwriters worked on new creative projects together. Streaming services and songwriters have not always seen eye-to-eye, but the unlikely pairing of Digital Media Association (DiMA) and Songwriters of North America (SONA) found common ground with Credits Due, an initiative the two trade groups pushed during a songwriting camp in July.
First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled With Drake and Lil Baby, WILLOW & More
Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week: Calvin Harris‘ low-rider comes bouncing back around the band, Benny Blanco makes the not-so-bad decision to bring BTS and Snoop Dogg together, and DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby pick out matching leisure suits. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below. Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Just in time for the dog days of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Diddy’s Son King Combs Said He Has to ‘Live Up to This Legacy’
Being the son of a legend like Diddy probably isn't easy. But Christian 'King' Combs said he feels up to the challenge of his dad's career.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Interpolation From ‘Energy’ After Getting Called Out for ‘Theft’
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has removed the interpolation of Kelis‘ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her Renaissance track “Energy” on Tidal and Apple, after the latter called out Bey and The Neptunes for allegedly failing to seek permission for usage. While Kelis sang “Milkshake,” written by The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, only the production duo are credited as songwriters. The artist, upon hearing the song, aired her grievances via Instagram on Thursday (July 28) via comments from her Bounty & Full business account. After a Kelis Instagram fan page announced that “@Beyonce‘s RENAISSANCE album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy,’” alongside a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kurupt On Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row: "Shows You How Great God Is"
Kurupt says that he couldn't believe the news when he heard Snoop Dogg had purchased Death Row Records, earlier this year. The veteran rapper discussed the business move during a recent interview with VladTV. "Somebody hit me about it. I was like, 'Serious? He did what? Like no way.' It...
Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch
Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Reviving a Couple of ‘80s Classics
Watch: Selena Gomez to Produce Reboot of 1980s Film Working Girl. Break out the leg warmers, we're headed back to the '80s!. The latest projects from Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal prove that everything is new again—even when it comes to cinematic classics. First up, the Only Murders In...
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More
With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
Here’s Why Fans Think Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Pays Tribute to Mac Miller
Click here to read the full article. Forever missed! Fans took note when Ariana Grande‘s newest R.E.M. Beauty drop appeared to contain a sweet shout-out to Mac Miller. “When you get the r.e.m beauty lip oil in ‘pickin petals’ and realize ari keeps dropping us little reminders of mac,” one beauty influencer and Arianator posted in a now-viral TikTok set to the duo’s hit 2013 single “The Way.” While the duet served as the lead single off Grande’s debut album Yours Truly, the name of the lip serum is a reference to the late rapper’s opening guest verse, in which he playfully...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Daddy Yankee Banks 26th No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Remix’
Click here to read the full article. Daddy Yankee hits the top of Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Remix” reaches the No. 1 spot after 18 weeks and leads the August 6-dated ranking. The move lifts the veteran to 26 No. 1s, still the fourth-most among all acts. “Remix” soars 11-1 with a 63% increase in audience impressions (rising to 10.58 million for the week) in the tracking week ending July 31, according to Luminate. It also takes the Greatest Gainer trophy among the 50-title deep list. Among the song’s greater radio supporters were New York and Washington, D.C. markets, starting with WSKQ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Claims He Tried To Battle DMX But "It Was Just Me Rapping"
Joe Budden loves to tell stories from various moments in hip-hop history. His tales range from the time he rejected Kanye West's request to open for his concert to the time when Jay-Z charged him $250,000 for his verse on a "Pump It Up" remix. In a recent interview with the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden recalled another interesting encounter with a rap legend.
BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg Drop Movie Trailer-Style Teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’: Watch
Click here to read the full article. BTS, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions” is about to be the blockbuster hit of the summer — at least, that’s what the first teaser for the video will lead you to believe. The first look at the “Bad Decisions” video arrived on Tuesday (Aug. 2), and featured epic movie trailer narration, as well as some quick clips of the track’s participants. “This year, they’re back. Jin, V, Jung Kook, Jimin — Jimin? — Snoop…’Bad Decisions,'” the narrator dramatically says in the 16-second clip, which features moments of BTS in their “Dynamite” video,...
Comments / 0