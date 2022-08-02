Read on wwmt.com
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
National Night Out events connect Kalamazoo police, youth
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety National Night Out events six Kalamazoo neighborhoods Tuesday. The event included the Douglas, Westwood, Edison, Eastside, Southside, and Northside neighborhoods. Other events in Michigan: National Night Out kicks off in Grand Rapids. National Night Out is an event where police...
City of Kalamazoo asks for public input on Kalamazoo Avenue conversion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Avenue is expected to be turned into a two way street in 2024 and 2025, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The city is scheduled to host a series of community engagement events where staff will seek feedback from the community about the final design of the two way street.
New downtown Muskegon restaurant, bar planned by Dr. Rolf’s owners
MUSKEGON, MI – The family that introduced Muskegon to Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque is bringing another restaurant to downtown. The Hissom family is planning an “All American” diner with bar that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have the location – on Western Avenue at Fourth...
Excessive heat and thunderstorms deliver 1-2 punch to West Michigan Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A heat advisory was issued Wednesday across West Michigan, due to heat indices projected to reach triple digits. "That's why we're here swimming today," said Angela Smith of Shelbyville. Smith and her friend Jessica Hewitt were among dozens who flocked to the beach at Ramona Park...
Charter customers experience 911 dispatch service interruptions in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo County Charter Communications customers were unable to get through to 9-1-1 emergency services Wednesday due to, what the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch authority confirmed was, a service outage. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says some Charter customers had reportedly been unable to contact...
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
'It could be worse': Battle Creek homeowners react to thunderstorm power outages
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thunderstorms rolled in through parts of West Michigan early Wednesday evening, causing outages and damage, but also a chance for neighbors to extend a helping hand. At one point Wednesday evening, Consumer’s Energy reported nearly 80,000 customers had lost power. Outages: Severe storms cut power...
Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A ballot drive to change the city’s funding requirements for the Grand Rapids Police Department and allocate more funding to community services will not end up on the November ballot this year. The group behind the effort did not submit a ballot petition to...
Paw Paw man accused of setting fire to Planned Parenthood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced Thursday. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, breached the fence that surrounds Planned Parenthood and started two separate...
bookriot.com
A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda
Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Battle for 88th state House set after primaries in Muskegon, Ottawa counties
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- November’s matchup for the new 88th state House district will feature Democrat Christine Baker against Republican Greg VanWoerkom, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press called the Republican and Democratic primary elections at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Baker had 85% of the votes...
