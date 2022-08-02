Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music returns to Appleton with over 200 free shows
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton. The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Art-Z’ = the brain on the go
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little did a student know in 2013 that “hidden” strokes of paint on a wall would spark conversation on Aug. 4, 2022. The strokes are visible by black light, which happens to be necessary for a person to be given the full visual treatment behind a door across the barely lighted hallway in the basement of the Carol and Robert Bush Art Center at St. Norbert College.
Oshkosh woman adds pop of color to downtown
Volunteers with ArtsOshkosh are using a vibrant display to give part of the city's downtown a makeover.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
wearegreenbay.com
Longtime Shiocton establishment reopening under new ownership
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what will surely put a smile on the faces of customers waiting to revisit a popular bar in Shiocton, the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall will reportedly reopen on August 10. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall announced back in June that it...
wearegreenbay.com
HealthWatch: Mitigating Migraines to Get Back to Life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For a young woman from Green Bay, the onset of a migraine meant canceling plans with friends, not being able to get out to hike with her dogs, and even calling in sick for work to be shut up in a dark room until the debilitating pain went away.
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet Adam Baier: New Menasha High School Principal
Adam Baier was announced as the new Menasha high school principal and is confident about the upcoming school year.
wearegreenbay.com
Girls & Boys Clubs in Green Bay, Fox Valley receive STEM grants
(WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley have received a grant that will provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellular announced on Tuesday the investment of $60,000 between the two organizations, $30,000 to each. The company has invested to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) alongside academic enrichment programs.
Flying Magazine
A GA Pilot on the Success of Oshkosh
Most come to Oshkosh for the airplanes but return for the people. Here, an underwing pizza party brings old and new friends together. [Photo: Jason McDowell]. August has arrived, and with it, the depressing end of AirVenture 2022, aka Oshkosh. As we trudge back into our normal daily routines, we nurse sunburns, mosquito bites, blisters, and the bittersweet memories of good times with friends whom we might not see for another 12 months. It is the Monday of all Mondays, and were it not for the heavenly comforts of indoor plumbing and proper beds, the return to normal life might be unbearable.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
wearegreenbay.com
BB-Gun scare at Erb Park Pool in Appleton prompts police response
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major scare at Erb Park Pool in the City of Appleton prompted several officers to respond on Thursday. According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., members of the Appleton Police Department were sent to Erb Park Pool when a worker observed a man carrying a gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Staffing shortages to close Resch Aquatic Center early, here’s when:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
wearegreenbay.com
Man wanted in Green Bay for suspected homicide case found across the country
WEDNESDAY 8/3/2022 – 4:25 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided an update about the suspected homicide on Packerland Drive and the person of interest who was last known to be in Alabama. Authorities say that Caleb Anderson is in custody and...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton holds meeting to discuss legalization of Marijuana
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton might get a say on whether the State of Wisconsin should legalize marijuana for personal use. The Appleton City Council met on Wednesday night to discuss an advisory referendum for the city’s November election. Supporters think this will show how...
Comments / 0