KWQC
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
KWQC
1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center...
KWQC
Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.
ourquadcities.com
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
KWQC
Bandits win one, Clinton wins two Thursday night
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings. Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. First Alert Forecast - Getting warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday. Iowa's runs August 5-6. Illinois' runs August 5-14. The Moline Police Department warns area residents...
KWQC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police. Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for...
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday. Around 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Concord Street. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door, according to a media release.
KWQC
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Iowa's runs August 5-6. Illinois' runs August 5-14. The Moline Police Department warns area residents of catalytic converter thefts in the area, with tips to help combat.
KWQC
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
KWQC
Rock Island Police caution motorists for school year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the new school on its way, Police warn motorists about school zones and watch for children. During the school year, children are extremely vulnerable to vehicle accidents. To help protect children, the Rock Island Police Department urges motorists to follow these safety tips:. Slow...
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
KWQC
Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a home in June. Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police responded...
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KWQC
Police: Missing kayaker recovered from Rock River identified
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials recovered the missing kayaker on the Rock River Wednesday night in Lee County, according to a media release. According to police, a body was recovered around 11:40 a.m. from the Rock River near Rock River Estates in Lee County. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Dixon Rural Fire Department, and the Dixon Police Department worked in the recovery efforts.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 is wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery. Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
KWQC
Volunteers needed for Floatzilla
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action is asking volunteers to assist with the 13th annual Floatzilla. Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River. Participants launch off from various locations in the Quad Cities in an attempt to break the world record for the largest flotilla.
Radio Iowa
Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders
The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
