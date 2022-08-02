ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KWQC

Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center...
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Bandits win one, Clinton wins two Thursday night

DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings. Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. First Alert Forecast - Getting warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday. Iowa's runs August 5-6. Illinois' runs August 5-14. The Moline Police Department warns area residents...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday. Around 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Concord Street. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Police caution motorists for school year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the new school on its way, Police warn motorists about school zones and watch for children. During the school year, children are extremely vulnerable to vehicle accidents. To help protect children, the Rock Island Police Department urges motorists to follow these safety tips:. Slow...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8

MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a home in June. Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police responded...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Missing kayaker recovered from Rock River identified

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials recovered the missing kayaker on the Rock River Wednesday night in Lee County, according to a media release. According to police, a body was recovered around 11:40 a.m. from the Rock River near Rock River Estates in Lee County. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Dixon Rural Fire Department, and the Dixon Police Department worked in the recovery efforts.
LEE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Volunteers needed for Floatzilla

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action is asking volunteers to assist with the 13th annual Floatzilla. Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River. Participants launch off from various locations in the Quad Cities in an attempt to break the world record for the largest flotilla.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Radio Iowa

Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders

The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
MAQUOKETA, IA

