ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely

Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas

There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
MORRILTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Histories#Museum#Thai
THV11

Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
talkbusiness.net

Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million

Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
KTLO

Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage

On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy