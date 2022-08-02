Read on onlyinark.com
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
aymag.com
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
Afrobites brings authentic African dishes and history to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — “Whatever is given to you, you have to share.” That’s a fundamental pillar in African culture and it’s the philosophy that fuels the food truck known as Afrobites. The story goes something like this. Several years ago owners Madere Toure and...
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
