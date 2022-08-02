ZANESVILLE, Oh – First Friday Artwalk will be held on August 5th. The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ArtCOZ is excited to announce this month’s featured artists. Lee Casey does all types of art and has been painting with oil on canvases for 5 years, he actually builds his own canvas. He is very honored to be this month’s Artist of the Week and is rediscovering what art truly means.

