Karen M. McElhaney
Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
Jerry R. Frame
Jerry Ray Frame, 83 of Blue Rock, passed away, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the early morning, while at his home. Jerry was born September 10, 1938 in Blue Rock where he spent his whole life raising Merino sheep. He was the son of the late Cecil and Margaret (Mahon) Frame.
Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
Community Youth Foundation Membership Drive
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation is now accepting applications for new members for the 2022-2023 school year. CYF participates in many community service events, grant making, fundraising and social activities like their upcoming Halloween themed dance. CYF Treasurer, Luc Scott, shared with us what being a member...
The Organ Historical Society Visits an Historic Organ in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ohio – Music is in the air in Southeastern Ohio as the Organ Historical Society visits a special organ – right in Perry County. St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Junction City is home to the world’s oldest intact and playable Schwab Organ. This historic instrument caught the attention of the Organ Historical Society, pushing them to host their national convention in Central and Southeast Ohio. Since July 31st, 195 members of the Society have been touring Ohio – making a stop today at St. Patrick’s Church.
ZAAP Gallery hosts Foot-By-Foot Art Auction
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is featuring art from their featured artist this month and is excited to launch their Foot-by-Foot auction. This month the ZAAP gallery in downtown Zanesville is featuring local artist Frank Fazakas. His work features detailed acrylics of landscapes, ships, and a few Zanesville monuments. Fazakas is also a board member with ZAAP – and assisted in planning the gallery’s foot-by-foot auction.
Art Show at Zane Grey Preschool
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane Grey Preschool held their first ever art show Wednesday morning. The idea of the show came from their new curriculum. STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Zanesville teacher of 20 years, Lisa Clark, is passionate about the program and shared her excitement with us....
Chandlersville Community Building Cuts Ribbon on New Stage Ahead of Homecoming Weekend
CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – The Chandlersville Community Building cut the ribbon on a new stage Friday morning. This comes just hours before they kick off their Homecoming weekend!. The new stage replaces their old one and will be put to good use this weekend and at the other events hosted throughout the year!
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
Morgan Co. Man Killed in Accident
A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol. The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.
Pelotonia Ride Weekend 2022￼
COLUMBUS, Oh – Pelotonia is gearing up for the 2022 Ride Weekend. Over 6,500 bikers are preparing to ride routes ranging from 20 to 200 miles. Ride Weekend kicks off this Friday, August 5th at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in Columbus’ Arena District with an opening ceremony, food, live music, and motivational speakers, including cancer survivors.
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of the Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – First Friday Artwalk will be held on August 5th. The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ArtCOZ is excited to announce this month’s featured artists. Lee Casey does all types of art and has been painting with oil on canvases for 5 years, he actually builds his own canvas. He is very honored to be this month’s Artist of the Week and is rediscovering what art truly means.
Miller Football
CORNING, OH- The Miller football team maybe short in numbers but they have all the heart a football team needs. This up and coming football team is starting to find their way under second year Head Coach Dominic Scott. With sophomore quarterback Logan Doughty and almost the entire offensive line,...
I Feel the Need…The Need…For a Fur-Ever Home! Animal Shelter Society Pet of The Week…
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week, Goose. He is a very handsome 2 year-old domestic shorthair cat. Named after the iconic Top Gun character, Goose has a great personality, does well with other cats and kids and loves people!. Animal Shelter Society Executive...
Buckeye Lake to Host 37th Annual Tour of Homes
BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio – Buckeye Lake is a nearby destination that offers a fun, lakeside environment for tourists as well as the residents. Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association members Marnita Swickard, Deb Sturm and Jim Ward discussed the 37th Annual Tour of Homes and what makes it stand apart from other home touring events.
Schubach Big Band Celebrates 10 Years at Zane Landing Park
ZANESVILLE, OH- Schubach Big Band is celebrating 10 years of music at Zane Landing Park on August 7th. The concert is free to the public and will feature vocalists Molly Beetem and Steve Spires. The 17-piece Band Leader David Schubach says this event is important because it’s a way to share his love of music to the community.
Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition. At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several...
