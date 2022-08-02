ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting to be remembered with ceremony

By Kelly Maricle
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Tuesday night, a celebration of life is being held in Cedar Falls for the three members of the Schmidt family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.

Husband and wife Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot to death in their tent while camping at the park. Son, nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, was not injured in the attack.

The city of Cedar Falls will host the ceremony for the family at Overman Park at 5:30 p.m. Private family services and burials have already been held.

Story Archive: Triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, tells WHO 13 autopsy results for the family and the man the DCI says shot them are expected to be released midweek.

The DCI believes 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin shot the family, before taking his own life. His body was found in a wooded area of the park, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sherwin was from La Vista, Nebraska, and was camping in the park with his parents at the time of the shooting.

As of last week, DCI investigators said there didn’t appear to be anything that precipitated the attack, but they were confident Sherwin was responsible.

