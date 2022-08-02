How Miracle Method can reshape your tub to make them more accessible

Read on wgnradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina Andras
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
wgnradio.com
Winter is coming…. so make sure your doors are ready!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022 President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their Signamark exterior door styles such as the craftsman and 6 lite doors to get your house ready for the midewest winter. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
wgnradio.com
How air quality and humidity can affect your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer talks about how air quality and the humidity can affect the home inside. Roy also talks about what Perma-Seal can do to help you lower the humidity in your home. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
howafrica.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
AOL Corp
Now we know the Fort Worth site for Portillo’s, famous for Chicago dogs, Italian beef
Fort Worth is a step closer to a Portillo’s. The Chicago-based chain, known for Italian beef and hot dogs, has applied for a city permit to start work at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, at Tehama Ridge Parkway across the street from Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out. Portillo’s has yet to officially...
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
VIDEO: Chicago meteorologist hilariously discovers that he doesn’t know how to use the weather radar
As the world falls apart around us every day, we thought you’d appreciate a story that’ll make you laugh with the Chicago TV meteorologist who was startled to find out that he didn’t know to use his weather radar. Meteorologist Greg Dutra from ABC 7 Chicago clearly...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park gets a Star Wars garden
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Mount Carmel Will Remain All-Boys School As Leaders Take Coed Plan Off The Table For Good: The Catholic school...
wlsam.com
What can save the Mag Mile?
The Mag Mile vacancy rate is the lowest it’s ever been at 28.8%. Crain’s Chicago commercial real estate reporter Alby Gallun joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why rent prices are so high on Mag Mile and solutions to make it the downtown destination to eat, shop, and explore the best of Chicago again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Fish falling from the sky
Tom Skilling, WGN-TV chief meteorologist, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast. Tom talks about the impact of rain on insurance prices and fish falling from the sky.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
Chicago Defender
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Comments / 0