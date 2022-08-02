Read on www.wowt.com
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Two ultra-rare floods in a single week; a wildfire generating its own weather. Here's how it's connected
Extreme weather on both ends of the spectrum has thrashed parts of the US over the past week -- one of the many signals that climate change is here now, scientists say.
States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall
More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding. Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend. Dangerous heat and humidity...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
The Daily 07-29-22 Rain reported inside Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorms pound Nevada
Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain and kicked up high winds across central Nevada on Thursday, flooding the streets and casinos of Las Vegas. Lightning and small hail were also in the stormy mix that hit the popular summer travel destination. More storm activity is expected Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the chance for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend and next week. Videos posted on social media showed water pouring inside several casinos. • Interior NorCal bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Fire and rain: As McKinney blaze rages, floods hit Northern California
In the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, where the McKinney Fire has killed four people, residents have been confronted by a raging inferno and flooding rain. On Tuesday night, slow-moving severe thunderstorms unleashed downpours near the McKinney Fire, which has consumed more than 57,000 acres and is California's largest fire of 2022.
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.
Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Wild storms are set to sweep across Australia and lash EVERY state with tens of millions warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather for the next week
Australians are being warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather as damaging winds and heavy rainfall sweep across the country. Powerful twin cold fronts battered Western Australia on Monday with gale force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves and is set to continue until late Wednesday. The slow moving...
As Drought Sets in Across Texas, Expect a Bumpy Tubing Season
What’s not to love about tubing the river? Hot sun and cold water, fun with friends, and time spent outdoors—plus a brutal sunburn if you’re unlucky. It’s a classic summer pastime in Texas for a reason. But in 2022, your float trip down the river might look a little different.
80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast
Nearly 80 million people, primarily along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.
NSW and Victoria Alpine Regions Predicts Wild Rainfall and Possible Flood Event
As the largest frontal system of the season moves through, the weather is predicted to continue becoming wetter for the interior parts of NSW and Victoria's alpine regions today. The absence of the customary piercingly cold transition after the complicated low-pressure system is good news for those who are weary...
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity began to slow down during a month that is typically the most active of the year. Not only are numbers lower than in 2021, another trend that has developed over recent decades has been observed this year. Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite...
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
Darby rapidly intensifies into major hurricane in East Pacific
The fourth tropical storm to earn a name in the East Pacific basin spun to life on Saturday and has since exploded into a powerful major hurricane over the open waters of the basin. AccuWeather forecasters say Hurricane Darby is particularly impressive to behold as the tropical cyclone's journey thus far has led to stunning weather imagery.
