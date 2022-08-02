ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops
SFGate

The Daily 07-29-22 Rain reported inside Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorms pound Nevada

Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain and kicked up high winds across central Nevada on Thursday, flooding the streets and casinos of Las Vegas. Lightning and small hail were also in the stormy mix that hit the popular summer travel destination. More storm activity is expected Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the chance for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend and next week.  Videos posted on social media showed water pouring inside several casinos. • Interior NorCal bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Fire and rain: As McKinney blaze rages, floods hit Northern California

In the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, where the McKinney Fire has killed four people, residents have been confronted by a raging inferno and flooding rain. On Tuesday night, slow-moving severe thunderstorms unleashed downpours near the McKinney Fire, which has consumed more than 57,000 acres and is California's largest fire of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
OREGON STATE
Axios

40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.

Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Wild storms are set to sweep across Australia and lash EVERY state with tens of millions warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather for the next week

Australians are being warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather as damaging winds and heavy rainfall sweep across the country. Powerful twin cold fronts battered Western Australia on Monday with gale force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves and is set to continue until late Wednesday. The slow moving...
WASHINGTON STATE
natureworldnews.com

NSW and Victoria Alpine Regions Predicts Wild Rainfall and Possible Flood Event

As the largest frontal system of the season moves through, the weather is predicted to continue becoming wetter for the interior parts of NSW and Victoria's alpine regions today. The absence of the customary piercingly cold transition after the complicated low-pressure system is good news for those who are weary...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Darby rapidly intensifies into major hurricane in East Pacific

The fourth tropical storm to earn a name in the East Pacific basin spun to life on Saturday and has since exploded into a powerful major hurricane over the open waters of the basin. AccuWeather forecasters say Hurricane Darby is particularly impressive to behold as the tropical cyclone's journey thus far has led to stunning weather imagery.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy