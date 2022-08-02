Read on www.star967.net
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
thechicagogenius.com
Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck
WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
Drunk driver slams into Illinois State Trooper along Chicago interstate
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper suffered injuries after his squad car was hit just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning on I-94. According to police, the trooper was investigating a prior crash when a drunk driver rear-ended the squad car. The trooper and a 27-year-old Chicago man were taken to an area hospital […]
star967.net
Turkey vulture picks apart the competition to win July Forest Preserve photo contest
Turkey vultures aren’t known for their beauty. But that didn’t stop a photo of a vulture at Rock Run Rookery from winning July’s portion of the Forest Preserve District’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The photo was taken by Joe Viola of Shorewood. His photo won...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
star967.net
U.S. Route 52 Road Closure – Shorewood
Weather permitting, Route 52 at the railroad tracks, between County Line Road and Wynstone Drive, Shorewood, will be closed to through traffic from August 8 – August 14, 2022. IDOT in conjunction with the Wisconsin Central Limited will be working to repair the deteriorated railroad crossing. While work is...
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot
'The winner could be from anywhere.'
napervilleparks.org
DuPage River Park Bridge Closure August 4
Naperville Park District plans to repair part of the bridge along the DuPage River Trail at DuPage River Park, located at 808 Royce Road in Naperville. The bridge will be closed beginning Thursday, August 4 to allow efficient repair of the bridge. “Trail Closed Ahead” signs will be posted at several locations to alert trail users of the closure. The work is expected to be completed by August 6.
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
wjol.com
Aurora Man Arrested For 2016 Homicide in Bolingbrook
Aaron Ortiz of Aurora arrested for Bolingbrook 2016 murder. An Aurora man has been arrested for 2016 homicide that occurred in Bolingbrook. On August 2nd, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year old Aaron Ortiz, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora.
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows father dies at hospital after I-90 crash killed his family over the weekend
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A Rolling Meadows father who was critically injured in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children, and another child who was a family friend, has died. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the family's minivan collided with a car on I-90 in McHenry...
