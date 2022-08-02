ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Sports
star967.net

U.S. Route 52 Road Closure – Shorewood

Weather permitting, Route 52 at the railroad tracks, between County Line Road and Wynstone Drive, Shorewood, will be closed to through traffic from August 8 – August 14, 2022. IDOT in conjunction with the Wisconsin Central Limited will be working to repair the deteriorated railroad crossing. While work is...
SHOREWOOD, IL
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra Drag Racing#Route 66 Raceway
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
napervilleparks.org

DuPage River Park Bridge Closure August 4

Naperville Park District plans to repair part of the bridge along the DuPage River Trail at DuPage River Park, located at 808 Royce Road in Naperville. The bridge will be closed beginning Thursday, August 4 to allow efficient repair of the bridge. “Trail Closed Ahead” signs will be posted at several locations to alert trail users of the closure. The work is expected to be completed by August 6.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Aurora Man Arrested For 2016 Homicide in Bolingbrook

Aaron Ortiz of Aurora arrested for Bolingbrook 2016 murder. An Aurora man has been arrested for 2016 homicide that occurred in Bolingbrook. On August 2nd, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year old Aaron Ortiz, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy