On Monday night, the Northfield City Council discussed a draft resolution regarding the regulation of consumable products containing hemp. On July 1st, a law passed by the legislature this year went into effect allowing for the legal sale of these products. The law, however, does not provide many guidelines for regulation. Essentially, it says the edibles may not be sold to anyone under the age of 21 years old. It also limits the way the products may be packaged. It limits the amount of THC that can be in an edible as well as the amount of THC allowed per package. Beyond those stipulations, the law says little about how the products may be brought to market.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO