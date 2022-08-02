ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed

Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use by helping communities overseas, sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash

At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala

The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato

The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash. The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up.
KEYC

City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location

Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version

A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. This project, which began on May 9, updated items such as the guard rails, improving drainage, and updating lighting at various interchanges.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. This project, which began on May 9, updated items such as the guard rails, improving drainage, and updating lighting at various interchanges.
KEYC

Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations

The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up.
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
kymnradio.net

City Council looks at Delta-9 THC edible regulation; District will ask for Capital Facilities Levy expansion this fall; How to vote early or absentee in Rice County

On Monday night, the Northfield City Council discussed a draft resolution regarding the regulation of consumable products containing hemp. On July 1st, a law passed by the legislature this year went into effect allowing for the legal sale of these products. The law, however, does not provide many guidelines for regulation. Essentially, it says the edibles may not be sold to anyone under the age of 21 years old. It also limits the way the products may be packaged. It limits the amount of THC that can be in an edible as well as the amount of THC allowed per package. Beyond those stipulations, the law says little about how the products may be brought to market.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash.
KEYC

South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab

The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
KEYC

Sparks fly between Walz, Jensen at FarmFest debate

Congressional candidate Brad Finstad is making stops across southern Minnesota. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election this weekend. Minnesota's FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon

The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
KEYC

77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way's Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN

